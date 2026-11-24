LANDOVER, Md. -- The immediate instinct would be to blame a defense that inexplicably allowed the Washington Commanders to gain 64 yards on two plays and take a Jayden Daniels dart to the heart of the secondary for Monday night killshots.

Sure, they deserve some. That looked far too much like gross meltdowns of the past against Chicago, the Jets and Browns last year to walk away unconcerned about the ugly end that shipped Northwest Stadium into a state of bedlam and disbelief with a 22-20 Commanders win.

No, the Bengals offense failed them.

The defense plays the supporting role among the primetime players. Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and company are supposed to be the stars that steal the show.

Moment after moment after moment on Monday, they had an opportunity to do just that.

Specifically in the game's final moments, on second-and-7 in the final minutes, one more first down would have iced it. They could trot out Evan McPherson from easy range with four seconds on the clock and walk off with a gritty, sloppy win.

Instead, Burrow nearly got picked then got sacked. Not only leaving a 56-yard field goal for McPherson to make, but 49 critical seconds left on the clock.

"We're trying to get the first down," head coach Zac Taylor said. "That was our biggest takeaway. Obviously, they had to use a timeout on an injury, which they weren't planning on doing. But we wanted to throw the ball, get the first down, so that we could end it with a field goal and they wouldn't get the option to get the ball back."

You do that because you know what happens if they get the ball back. Taylor's seen that show too many times. Now, he's seen it too many plus one.

The NFL is about stars. The Bengals' stars have been shining lately. It's hard to nitpick one of the most dominant offensive runs in recent NFL history. But the Bengals defense put the offense in position to finish off the Commanders for a critical win in a tough environment. And they couldn't do it.

"Just not good enough to win," said Burrow, who finished 28 of 40 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. "We made some plays at the end that put us in a good spot, but it's just not good enough. We just didn't make plays. We need to make plays."

That's how they are built. Burrow and the offense make the plays. This is the design.

Yet, on Monday, you had Burrow failing to connect on a deep ball to Chase they spent all day setting up with underneath passes. You had a third-and-7 ball checked into a Chase screen against a Cover-0 look getting blown up in the fourth quarter. Both of those came with Cincinnati in the lead and ready to assume full control.

The final three possessions, any one of them capable of being viewed as a game-clincher if executed properly, all fell short.

That's on the offense. It was their game to win. They didn't.

"We certainly knew it wasn't over in that spot," Burrow said. "Forty seconds is plenty of time to go down and get into field goal range."

Those 64 yards by Washington merely served as the gut-punch they were braced for.

"Losing when you know you're better," Chase said. "I think that's the worst."

Washington would beg to differ on that analysis. Defensive coordinator Daronte Jones came out with an aggressive blitzing gameplan with constant doubles on Higgins and Chase behind it. They were going to force anybody else to beat them.

It looked like the tight ends and running backs would. Burrow completed 19 passes for 220 yards to tight ends and running backs, the last to Mike Gesicki for 32 yards running free off a decoy screen to Chase. It felt like a fitting final blow on a night that the offense had to find another way.

Instead, when the final plays went sideways on a day where being stuffed on fourth and 1, alongside two dropped checkdowns and a missed screen for Chase Brown, and not scoring on the first three drives, while being rendered useless in the run game -- logging 32 yards on 12 rushes -- all looked exponentially worse.

Nobody expects the run game to lead the way or even create explosives at this point, but it can't be lifeless. Efficient runs to stay on track are a must. Monday was a notable step backward in that regard.

"I felt like there was maybe a little bit more of an opportunity than what we took advantage of," Taylor said. "It wasn't like there was major production there, but I thought that there was a little more opportunity. And we're going to have to watch to see where those errors were."

If all these critiques feel like a high bar, well, that's the bar set and required due to the makeup of this team. The offense should carry them through the toughest moments.

Monday in the rain against a desperate and confident Commanders team would classify.

"I just feel like all around we didn't do good enough," said Samaje Perine, who posted 71 yards on four receptions and 26 yards on six carries. "We weren't consistent enough. We didn't play up to our standards for most of the game. We have to be better. We'll learn from it and have another big one at home coming up. Got to figure it out."

The need to figure it out becomes critical during a year which has seen opposition coordinators drowning while grasping to find answers for this passing game. Burrow was breaking records and rightfully landing comparisons to Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Drew Brees.

Not every defense will have this level of front seven at their disposal, but many will. Blitz heavy and double-double could become the new adjustment to the adjustment.

"We threw for 300 yards still, so certainly we were not inept out there," Burrow said. "We still made some good plays and put ourselves in a good spot."

The Bengals' starry offense can't just be good. They need to be great. That's the deal.

Monday they weren't. They'll have to live with that fact when the seeds fall as they may in January.

Blaming the defense might feel right in the visceral concluding moments. Inevitably, every part of this Bengals team plays a role. And there's zero reason anybody should go down for the game-winner with that much ease.

It never should have come down to that. The Bengals' stars should have assured that to be the case. Now, they'll be tasked with assuring it doesn't snowball.

"One loss doesn't determine nothing," Chase said. "It's the NFL. You got a loss, you learn from it. We learn from our mistakes. That's what we're going to do. We're going to watch the film, we're going to correct it and move on."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.