The beginner's guide to fantasy football draft success

In my fantasy baseball leagues, I sometimes need a little help in determining which sleepers or breakout players I should target. For anyone who was smart enough to draft Matthew Stafford, Darren Sproles or Jordy Nelson last season, well, you know how these players can be the difference between a good team and one that contends for a fantasy league championship. In my fantasy baseball research, I saw Edwin Encarnacion listed as a potential sleeper. So when the late rounds hit and I had no idea who the heck to draft, I took him in the 16th round. Right now, Encarnacion is the fourth-best third basemen and the ninth-most productive hitter overall in the league. Not all sleepers or breakouts pan out on that same level (I also took Justin Upton in the first round of that league), but had I not done a little research I'd have never known to even consider Encarnacion.