DETROIT -- Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards recognized the Detroit Lions' look on fourth-and-4. The defense had practiced it all week.

He knew what was coming. All he had to do was bring down the league's most dynamic running back in the open field.

"That play right there," Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said, "won the football game."

Before the play, Edwards had to make another play, and if he didn't have a regrettable earlier play, maybe it's a different situation. And if he didn't make this play, Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze can't make the play in the Bears' 39-35 Thanksgiving victory at Ford Field.

"I knew that there's gonna be a play that we would have to make," Edwards said. "And we made a play when we needed to. I was happy to do it, grateful for it, man. It was a look that we saw all week and I was able to make it."

The Lions went for it on fourth down from the Bears' 33-yard line. A conversion and the game would be all but over. At a minimum, the Bears would have little time to go the length of the field, where they would likely need a touchdown. A stop, and the offense had more than two minutes left and one timeout to tie or win it.

As Lions quarterback Jared Goff took the snap, running back Jahmyr Gibbs leaked out to the left flat. Edwards started to make his way in that direction, immediately turning to his right to get to the open area, sifting through Lions players.

With defensive end Austin Booker bearing down on him, Goff threw it to his playmaker.

"(Gibbs is) a problem for sure," Edwards said. "We knew that going in. We knew it was gonna take all 11 getting to the ball, and I saw the look, I knew the coverage, I knew it was going to be me, and I knew I was going to take a shot."

To take a shot, Edwards would have to corral someone the Bears barely contained all afternoon. Gibbs rushed for 205 yards and three touchdowns. His 70-yard touchdown run was the longest against the Bears in 14 years. His 205 rushing yards were the most against the Bears in a non-overtime game since 2007.

Only five backs have previously rushed for more than 200 yards in a game against the Bears. Their teams went 5-0.

"We got T.J., open field tackle with, I said it earlier this week, the best running back in football," Simmons said. "In space? That's a hard down."

Coach Ben Johnson coached Gibbs in Detroit. He didn't need to see the 252 total yards to know Gibbs' capabilities.

The always-stoic, never-shows-his-emotion coach in a postgame presser raised his eyebrows when asked about trying to stop Gibbs in that situation, emphasizing the level of difficulty.

"Oh, yeah," he said, laughing. "That's challenging."

Gibbs caught the ball at the 35-yard line with 5 yards to run for a first down and only Edwards to beat.

But to set up that fourth down, the Bears had to make a stop on third down. Detroit had a third-and-7, and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen called a blitz. Detroit had an ideal blitz beater if executed well -- a screen to tight end Sam LaPorta.

When LaPorta caught the pass and turned upfield, no one was directly in front of him, but someone was to his left -- Edwards.

A split-second after joining his teammates in a blitz, Edwards saw what was happening, shifted gears, turned around and ran to the tight end, bringing him down quickly for a tackle after 3 yards.

"Honestly, just getting to the ball," Edwards said. "I was rushing on that play and saw it coming to the checkdown. Saw what was going on, just tried to get out of the stack and make a play."

"That was an important tackle by T.J. Edwards," Jim Nantz said on the CBS broadcast. "It looked for a moment like Sam LaPorta would race to the sticks."

Simmons has been with the Bears for a month, more than enough time to see the value that Edwards -- a team captain -- brings, as exemplified on that play recognition on third down.

"T.J. is a guy that is gonna be where he needs to be," Simmons said. "And we expect that out of T.J. as a leader. He wears that green dot for a reason. When you got a guy like that, when you need a play, you depend on your guys to make them type of plays."

Long before the key sequence, Edwards was in position to make a stop at the end of the first half. In coverage on LaPorta with seconds waning, Goff's pass sailed just above Edwards' outstretched fingertips. LaPorta made a leaping catch, sending the Bears to the locker room with a 9-point deficit.

Maybe that was a tip-your-cap, great play by the offense. But it stuck with Edwards.

"I felt there were some plays that I wish I could have had back," he said. "I still think about the touchdown at the end of the half. I was pissed. I ain't gonna lie to you. My guys just really came in here and picked me up."

A back-and-forth second half that included four consecutive scoring drives for the Lions, and a few times when you thought they'd put the game away, set Edwards up for another shot, one more chance to make that play.

Fourth down. Game on the line.