The Associated Press' NFL Most Valuable Players

Published: Jan 02, 2009 at 06:06 AM

The NFL Most Valuable Players named by The Associated Press in balloting by a nationwide media panel:

2008:Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts

2007:Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots

2006: LaDainian Tomlinson, RB, San Diego Chargers

2005: Shaun Alexander, RB, Seattle Seahawks

2004:Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts

2003:Peyton Manning, QB, Indianapolis Colts, and Steve McNair, QB, Tennessee Titans

2002: Rich Gannon, QB, Oakland Raiders

2001: Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams

2000: Marshall Faulk, QB, St. Louis Rams

1999: Kurt Warner, QB, St. Louis Rams

1998: Terrell Davis, RB, Denver Broncos

1997: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers, and Barry Sanders, RB, Detroit Lions

1996: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

1995: Brett Favre, QB, Green Bay Packers

1994: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1993: Emmitt Smith, RB, Dallas Cowboys

1992: Steve Young, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1991: Thurman Thomas, RB, Buffalo Bills

1990: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1989: Joe Montana, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1988: Boomer Esiason, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

1987: John Elway, QB, Denver Broncos

1986: Lawrence Taylor, LB, New York Giants

1985: Marcus Allen, Los Angeles Raiders, RB

1984: Dan Marino, QB, Miami Dolphins

1983: Joe Theismann, QB, Washington Redskins

1982: Mark Moseley, K, Washington Redskins

1981: Ken Anderson, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

1980: Brian Sipe, QB, Cleveland Browns

1979: Earl Campbell, RB, Houston Oilers

1978: Terry Bradshaw, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

1977: Walter Payton, RB, Chicago Bears

1976: Bert Jones, QB, Baltimore Colts

1975: Fran Tarkenton, QB, Minnesota Vikings

1974: Ken Stabler, QB, Oakland Raiders

1973: O.J. Simpson, RB, Buffalo Bills

1972: Larry Brown, RB, Washington Redskins

1971: Alan Page, DT, Minnesota Vikings

1970: John Brodie, QB, San Francisco 49ers

1969: Roman Gabriel, QB, Los Angeles Rams

1968: Earl Morrall, QB, Baltimore Colts

1967: John Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

1966: Bart Starr, QB, Green Bay Packers

1965: Jim Brown, RB, Cleveland Browns

1964: John Unitas, QB, Baltimore Colts

1963: Y.A. Tittle, QB, New York Giants

1962: Jim Taylor, RB, Green Bay Packers

1961: Paul Hornung, RB, Green Bay Packers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott authoring historic turnaround after leading league in interceptions last season

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's aim to remedy his league-high interceptions from 2022 has come to be, as the 30-year-old has nearly cut his INT total in half and is poised to finish the year leading the NFL in touchdowns.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: 2023 season recap, part 2 -- the bad

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio continue their recap of the 2023 fantasy season with a focus on the things that didn't go according to plan.
news

Ravens signing ex-Vikings, Jets running back Dalvin Cook for playoff push

Veteran running back Dalvin Cook is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens after passing through waivers unclaimed this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.
news

Move the Sticks: NFC games that matter in Week 18; most impactful rookies in Week 17

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 