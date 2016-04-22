The All-Time Draft of 2016: NFL legends re-enter prospect pool!

Don't blame Les Snead or Howie Roseman for moving up in the draft. Sure, things were already looking up for both men, what with a sunny new home for the former and a Chip-free workplace for the latter ... but we now live in a society where good is rarely good enough.
Let's call it the Mini-Wiener Pizza Crust Syndrome: Pizza has always been plenty tasty, but only recently have some chefs(?) decided it needed a beefy upgrade around the edges. (I'll let you judge whether the resulting product is, in fact, an upgrade.)
Or maybe NFL GMs are jealous of us fantasy football players. While we take bold risks in the name of entertainment, what about the guys who do it for a living? Just as it's unlikely a surgeon goes home and plays "Operation," pro football's 32 chief decision makers probably don't turn their jobs into a game (which is, of course, ironic given that their actual jobs revolve around providing jobs for others to play a game).
Whatever the reason, today we offer our attempt to make the already-great NFL draft even more fun with ... The All-Time Draft of 2016!
What if we weren't beholden to just this year's crop of eligible draftees? What if we could expand the talent pool from 2016 prospects to humans from all of man's recorded history? Specifically, I'm talking about the best football-playing humans ever -- the game's all-time greatest stars available for drafting at the age they departed college.
Below you'll find the NFL's actual draft order -- with team needs determined by our crack scouting staff of Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis. Again, the only difference between the real draft and ours is that teams can pick anyone in history, rather than being limited to the current draft-eligible collegians. (Well, and we've also given the Patriots a pick at the end of the first round. Deflategate cost them their 2016 draft pick, but the punishment didn't extend to The All-Time Draft.)
A few important guidelines before we begin:
The Real Brady Rule
No current NFL players can be taken.
Because these picks are based on current roster needs, we can't take active players. Those guys are already on teams and, for all their talents, Antonio Brown, Todd Gurley and J.J. Watt can't be in two places at once. (Well, maybe Watt could figure it out ... but still.)
The No Ordinary Joe (Montana) Rule
Players are evaluated on their college deeds ONLY.
We've attempted to fill teams' actual needs with all-time greats, but based our choices exclusively on what the football world knew about those legends as they came out of school. If we applied what we now know about them, we'd simply have a ranking of the NFL's top 32 players of all time. Of course Joe Montana would be among the top picks in any draft, but only if we knew he'd go on to win four Super Bowls. Where's the fun in that? Better to apply a sense of risk to the proceedings by taking the time machine back to when these guys were still just student-athletes.
The Jim Brown Is Better Than Your RB Rule
The goal is to fill 2016 needs, not to name all-time greats who are great.
We could absolutely, positively improve every team by inserting the name of a Hall of Famer into a lineup regardless of what that 2016 team has at a given position. For instance, the Buccaneers would be better with, say, Dan Marino at QB than Jameis Winston. We know Marino is an upgrade, but Jason Licht and Dirk Koetter wouldn't realistically draft another passer in Round 1 with sophomore Winston already on the roster. In fact, with very few exceptions, the Hall of Fame can offer a better option at every position on every 2015 team. But, again, we'd then not be drafting for need. We'd simply be ranking the 32 greatest players ever.
Hope you're up to speed 'cause the train's leaving the station. Time to make with the picks!
1) Los Angeles Rams
Team needs: quarterback, wide receiver.
The pick: Joe Namath -- over Troy Aikman & Jerry Rice.
L.A. moves up and makes a splash with the dashing leading man who toiled under Bear Bryant in Tuscaloosa. The arm and running ability are enticing, and his charisma already has some calling him "Sunset Boulevard Joe".
2) Philadelphia Eagles
Team needs: running back, quarterback, pass rusher.
The pick: Walter Payton -- over Steve Young & Marshall Faulk.
The NFL universe anticipated Howie Roseman going QB after trading up from No. 8, but he decides to take some pressure off his starter Sam Bradford by adding an intriguing runner from Jackson State. The question here is, how will the small-school kid adapt to the big league?
3) San Diego Chargers
Team needs: defensive line, safety, tight end.
The pick: Reggie White -- over Kellen Winslow & Bruce Smith.
Scouts project this brawny Volunteer to immediately provide the pass-rushing impact Mike McCoy's defense has lacked.
4) Dallas Cowboys
Team needs: cornerback, quarterback, running back.
The pick: Roger Staubach -- over Troy Aikman & Jim Brown.
The Heisman-winning Midshipman -- who's got the same clutch & scrambling genes as Russell Wilson -- still needs to complete his military service, but the timing could work perfectly for him to take over for Tony Romo as the vet heads down the backstretch of his fine career.
5) Jacksonville Jaguars
Team needs: cornerback, outside linebacker, offensive guard.
The pick: Deion Sanders -- over Lawrence Taylor & Rod Woodson.
One of the better athletes coming out of school in some time, in-state product "Neon Deion" projects as a perennial Pro Bowler at one of the 21st century's most important positions.
6) Baltimore Ravens
Team needs: offensive line, cornerback, outside linebacker.
The pick: Lawrence Taylor -- over Rod Woodson & Derrick Thomas.
You might consider UNC a basketball school, but this speedy edge rusher has Ravens brass already comparing him to former franchise star Peter Boulware. At minimum, he provides depth behind Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil.
7) San Francisco 49ers
Team needs: quarterback, inside linebacker, offensive tackle.
The pick: John Elway -- over Dan Marino & Steve Young.
The golden boy makes the short drive from Palo Alto to provide the Niners with a prototypical quarterback. Question is, will he be able to adapt to Chip Kelly's system?
8) Cleveland Browns
Team needs: quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line.
The pick: Terry Bradshaw -- over Dan Marino & Ryan Leaf.
The Browns drop down but still land a rifle-armed, fair-haired gunslinger who -- in spite of getting to work with Hue Jackson -- likely will struggle early without the benefit of many pass-catching weapons ... unless Sashi Brown has more surprises for us?
9) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Team needs: cornerback, offensive tackle, safety, defensive end.
The pick: Ronnie Lott -- over Mel Blount & Bruce Smith.
With an offense that looks ready to roll in 2016, Licht & Co address the defense with a versatile and rugged talent who can play either CB or S.
10) New York Giants
Team needs: linebacker, wide receiver, offensive tackle, running back.
The pick: Jim Brown -- over Earl Campbell & Tony Dorsett.
Insiders say the sizable Syracuse product is such a talented athlete, he may well be the best lacrosse player ever. Under Ben McAdoo, Brown will be asked to provide balance to an offensive attack as NFL defenses focus on OBJ.
11) Chicago Bears
Team needs: pass rusher, offensive line, cornerback.
The pick: Bruce Smith -- over Mean Joe Greene & Derrick Thomas.
Windy City cynics might've preferred a QB here, but the more pressing need for John Fox's gang is pass rush (or lack thereof). This gigantic Hokie might just solve that on his own -- IF the Virginia native can adapt to playing in a cold climate.
12) New Orleans Saints
Team needs: defensive line, outside linebacker, cornerback, offensive guard.
The pick: Peyton Manning -- over Rod Woodson & Darrell Green.
The Saints have holes to fill all over the field, but the team decides it can't pass on the decorated NOLA kid who'll now be able to learn at the knee of Drew Brees.
13) Miami Dolphins
Team needs: cornerback, offensive tackle, running back.
The pick: Barry Sanders -- over Rod Woodson & Darrell Green.
Lamar Miller's departure meant Miami needed a runner, and this shifty record breaker from OK State just might be the remedy as Adam Gase installs his offense.
14) Oakland Raiders
Team needs: offensive tackle, inside linebacker, running back.
The pick: Bo Jackson -- over Jonathan Ogden & Mel Blount.
Reggie McKenzie's productive offseason peaks with the addition of the SEC star who'll start off splitting carries with incumbent Latavius Murray.
15) Tennessee Titans
Team needs: offensive tackle, cornerback, safety.
The pick: Anthony Muñoz -- over Rod Woodson & Kenny Easley.
Jon Robinson spends the first of his many draft picks on a massive building block and back-side protector for his young franchise QB.
16) Detroit Lions
Team needs: offensive tackle, cornerback, wide receiver.
The pick: Jerry Rice -- over Dick "Night Train" Lane & James Lofton.
17) Atlanta Falcons
Team needs: safety, inside linebacker, offensive guard, wide receiver.
The pick: Ray Lewis -- over Dick Butkus & John Hannah.
The Falcons have coveted toughness since Dan Quinn's arrival, and they land it here in an undersized-but-tenacious linebacker from The U.
18) Indianapolis Colts
Team needs: offensive line, outside linebacker, cornerback, safety.
The pick: Rod Woodson -- over Derrick Thomas & Ed Reed.
The all-world athlete from Purdue moves just 63 miles south on I-65 to form a high-end CB duo with Vontae Davis.
19) Buffalo Bills
Team needs: offensive tackle, defensive line, wide receiver, kicker.
The pick: Mean Joe Greene -- over Deacon Jones & Mark Gastineau.
You may not know much about the North Texas product, but Rex & Rob Ryan will know how to cause nightmares for quarterbacks with Greene alongside Marcell Dareus, Jerry Hughes and an aging Kyle Williams.
20) New York Jets
Team needs: pass rusher, offensive line, tight end, cornerback, quarterback.
The pick: Dan Marino -- over Tony Gonzalez & Ken O'Brien.
Although his senior year was a step back from his eye-opening junior season, the Pitt kid has a chance to step right into the starting spot if he's open to Chan Gailey's tutelage.
21) Washington Redskins
Team needs: center, defensive line, wide receiver, cornerback.
The pick: Mel Blount -- over Mike Webster & Charles Woodson.
While the Seattle, Minnesota and Pittsburgh personnel departments wring their hands, D.C. lands the huge, 6-foot-3 cover corner to match up with the likes of Dez Bryant and Odell Beckham Jr. The only question is, can this talented player modify his physical style to fit in?
22) Houston Texans
Team needs: defensive end, wide receiver, offensive line, tight end.
The pick: Michael Irvin -- over Tony Gonzalez & Kellen Winslow.
Like Nuk Hopkins, Irvin isn't the fastest receiver around ... but his dynamic style and large wingspan will give Brock Osweiler a dependable target in Bill O'Brien's system.
23) Minnesota Vikings
Team needs: wide receiver, offensive tackle, offensive guard.
The pick: Calvin Johnson -- over Lynn Swann & Don Hutson.
24) Cincinnati Bengals
Team needs: wide receiver, nose tackle, linebacker, defensive back.
The pick: Troy Polamalu -- over Randy White & Casey Hampton.
USC's Tasmanian Devil employs an instinctive, hard-hitting style that figures to perfectly fill the void left by Reggie Nelson -- while also preventing the division-rival Steelers from landing the player they reportedly coveted.
25) Pittsburgh Steelers
Team needs: cornerback, safety, wide receiver, defensive tackle.
The pick: Ed Reed -- over Randy White & Charles Woodson.
The Steelers -- undeterred by losing out on Polamalu to Cincy -- grab another athletic safety, which likely means side-by-side comparisons between the two for the next decade within the AFC North.
26) Seattle Seahawks
Team needs: cornerback, offensive tackle, defensive line.
The pick: Jonathan Ogden -- over Charles Woodson & Deacon Jones.
John Schneider and Pete Carroll suppress the temptation to go defense in favor of gifting Tom Cable's unit one of the largest human beings (and one of the most talented left tackle prospects) the NFL has ever seen.
27) Green Bay Packers
Team needs: inside linebacker, outside linebacker, offensive tackle, tight end.
The pick: Mike Ditka -- over Dick Butkus & Mike Singletary.
With Mike McCarthy's stated goal to return Clay Matthews to OLB, grabbing either Illinois' Butkus or Baylor's Singletary would've made sense ... but Aaron Rodgers has played without a good tight end for long enough. Pitt's Ditka will fill that void ... and should be an NFC North mainstay for years to come.
28) Kansas City Chiefs
Team needs: outside linebacker, quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line.
The pick: Derrick Thomas -- over Troy Aikman & Charles Haley.
The Chiefs have a real shot at making a run in the AFC this season -- IF they can atone for Justin Houston's potential absence. 'Bama's terrific pass rusher -- who compares favorably with Super Bowl 50 MVP Von Miller -- gives K.C. a great chance to do just that.
29) Arizona Cardinals
Team needs: outside linebacker, cornerback, tight end, quarterback.
The pick: Marshall Faulk -- over Tony Gonzalez & Darrell Green.
Bruce Arians loves David Johnson, but this polished, electric Aztec gives the Cards a dangerous pass-catching threat with an underrated ability to run between the tackles.
30) Carolina Panthers
Team needs: offensive tackle, defensive end, defensive back, running back.
The pick: Champ Bailey -- over Tony Dorsett & LaDainian Tomlinson.
Dave Gettleman's stunning decision to cut ties with Josh Norman might have been informed by the availability of this spectacular Georgia Bulldog DB.
31) Denver Broncos
Team needs: quarterback, offensive line, defensive line.
The pick: Joe Montana -- over Ozzie Newsome & Tony Dorsett.
The scrawny kid from Notre Dame? Wow, color this analyst stunned. Undersized frame, mediocre arm ... Sorry, just can't see this one working out for the world champs. (And just 'cause we don't want the Pats to miss out on the fun ...)
32) New England Patriots
Team needs: offensive line, defensive back, not tight end
The pick: Steve Largent -- over John Riggins & 'Fridge Perry.