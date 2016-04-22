The All-Time Draft of 2016: NFL legends re-enter prospect pool!

We've attempted to fill teams' actual needs with all-time greats, but based our choices exclusively on what the football world knew about those legends as they came out of school. If we applied what we now know about them, we'd simply have a ranking of the NFL's top 32 players of all time. Of course Joe Montana would be among the top picks in any draft, but only if we knew he'd go on to win four Super Bowls. Where's the fun in that? Better to apply a sense of risk to the proceedings by taking the time machine back to when these guys were still just student-athletes.