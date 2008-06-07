The agony of defeat often has a long-lasting sting

Cause: The alarming offensive decline by the Seahawks in 2006 had an adverse effect not only on the offense, but on the defense as well. The statistical differences between the 2005 Seahawks and the 2006 version are so stark that it is almost surprising that the 2006 team was even able to make the playoffs. With the inexperienced Seneca Wallace filling in at QB for Hasselbeck for four-plus games, veteran backup Maurice Morris taking Alexander's place for six games and long-time backup Itula Mili in for Stevens, the Seahawks were just totally disoriented. They scored a full touchdown less per game, committed twice as many turnovers and fell from 2nd to 19th in total offense. The defense, mwanwhile, stayed relatively consistent, going from 16th to 19th in total defense, but it allowed 70 more points because of the adverse situations the offense kept putting it in by turning the ball over. While the offense never got untracked, it was particularly noticeable when Hasselbeck and Alexander were out. In the five games that Wallace played extensively, the Seahawks were just 2-3, while they were 3-3 in the games without Alexander. It could be argued, however, that even had those three players remained healthy, the loss of Hutchinson still would have caused a spiral in Seattle's offensive production.