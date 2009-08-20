The AFL-NFL merger was almost booted... by a kicker

The AFL was doing well enough in the competition for draft picks and veterans that powerful men such as Davis and Werblin could have been quite persuasive. But for all the strides Werblin was making, and for all the popularity of some of the other franchises in their home bases -- San Diego, Kansas City and Houston were about to get new, substantially upgraded stadiums, which New York already had -- it remained clear that the NFL still had the upper hand in most every way.