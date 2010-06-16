The 49ers offense offers some San Francisco treats for 2010

M.F.: This is an excellent question. Honestly, whether you decide to go with Rodgers or stick with a running back has a great deal to do with draft position. If you have one of the top five picks, I'd take Chris Johnson, Adrian Peterson, Maurice Jones-Drew, Ray Rice and Frank Gore (all backs) in that order. If Rodgers is on the board in picks six through nine, I'm grabbing him as my top signal-caller. That's because those picks are in the middle (or close to the middle) of each round, so you'll have a better chance at landing solid running backs and wideouts in the next few rounds. Where taking Rodgers, or any other quarterback for that matter, becomes an issue is if you have one of the final three picks of Round 1. Here's the problem. If you take Rodgers and a running back with your first two picks, for example, you have very little chance of drafting an elite receiver. Sure, you'll have the best quarterback in fantasy football, but your No. 1 receiver is going to be someone like Steve Smith (Giants), Anquan Boldin or Steve Smith (Panthers). In my mind, those wideouts are far more valuable as No. 2 options. You're also in danger of having to take a No. 2 running back that might not be so reliable a choice in the fourth or fifth rounds. It's that long wait between picks that's the killer. So I do agree with your statement, to a point. I think Rodgers, Brees and Peyton Manning are all worth first-round picks. You just have to be very careful about your draft strategy when it comes to filling the running back and wide receiver positions.