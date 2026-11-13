The 49ers finally got Christian McCaffrey a sidekick. Why rookie Kaelon Black is thriving

He said it in passing, but San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gave rookie running back Kaelon Black quite the compliment on Wednesday.

Shanahan said he doesn't think twice when Black subs in for four-time All-Pro Christian McCaffrey.

"No, I think there's not any runs in particular that only this guy does that that guy doesn't do," Shanahan said. "It doesn't matter to me which back's in based off of what runs we call. I think they both can do them all."

That's a marked difference from years past, when Shanahan -- and McCaffrey -- would freak out when the running back wasn't on the field. It's why the 49ers drafted Black out of Indiana in the third round this year. McCaffrey's touches are down from a league-high 24.3 per game last season (most by any player since 2021) to 17.3 this season (tied for 16th in the NFL). And the 49ers are winning anyway.

Black had a career-high 70 yards rushing on 11 carries Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders and leads all rookies with 303 rushing yards.

"When KB comes in, it's such a spark," McCaffrey said. "When I can come in and come out and get my wind, he goes in and balls out, comes out, gets his wind. If we can just continue to do that, man, I think we can be really special."

The 49ers are seventh in the NFL in rushing with 135.3 yards per game after posting a season-high 190 last week.

The 5-foot-10, 208-pound Black credits his offensive line for creating lanes and McCaffrey for providing him with advice and tips since he walked into the facility.

"The biggest thing I have learned from him is just cutting out wasted steps and wasted movements," Black said. "All of his cuts are forward. And just having a clear mind when you're out there on the field.

"Coming in as a rookie, it can be hard learning the offense, but if you make mistakes full-speed, then coaches can live with that."

Black is still learning in the passing game -- he has three catches for 4 yards -- and though he showed in training camp that he has good hands and a good feel, he's not going to be subbing in for McCaffrey on third downs too often.

"Christian always has the advantage in the pass game over anybody in the league, so that gets harder," Shanahan said.

McCaffrey made NFL history Sunday with his 37th career receiving touchdown (passing Marshall Faulk for the most by a running back). At times, the 49ers have had both running backs on the field at the same time, lining McCaffrey up wide. The Cowboys, Sunday's opponent, are well aware.

"(McCaffrey) is better than most wideouts you can face," Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker told reporters Thursday.

McCaffrey is also a great example for Black and second-year running back Jordan James.

"That's been cool with Kaelon and even Jordan (James)," Shanahan said. "They've been improving in the pass game, too."

Black said it's all in the details.

"We install certain plays," he said, "and it's just a matter of, 'All right, this is how we're gonna run this route for this specific play. Get to this, outside into the numbers … get more vertical in this route … you're going to cut here.' So it's the technicalities of it all."

And then when he gets the ball, Black is as likely to run through defenders as around them.

"My first impression of Kaelon was that he took the throne from Malik Mustapha as the most muscular guy on the team," fullback Kyle Juszczyk said. "And he's advanced so much. He really is everything you could ask for from a rookie. He's humble, he asks questions, he works super hard and he genuinely has grown and become a better player -- every week. Someone that you can just rely on and that's consistent."

Black, who, like McCaffrey, has a newborn son, might have been -- and still is -- more awestruck by another teammate.

"I haven't told him this yet, but I grew up a Washington fan and remember watching Trent Williams when I was in the third grade," Black said. "Just this huge left tackle who could run.

"Being his teammate now and seeing how big he is up close is just amazing. And then how much chemistry he and the other offensive linemen have and the great job that they do, it's just a pleasure."

Williams smiled when he heard that.

"You just made me feel old as hell, but that's cool," the 38-year-old said. "He is a stud."

Williams mentors a lot of college athletes. When the 49ers drafted Black in April, Williams said his cell phone blew up with texts.

"Kids that played him in college, saying that he runs the ball harder than anyone they've ever seen," Williams said. "And then he gets here, and he's just a baller, man. And he gets Christian some rest. A guy like Christian -- who has to do a lot, playing the most physical position in the NFL -- this only helps his longevity by getting him somebody so that he doesn't have to take the brunt of all the hits."

And yes, McCaffrey is taking fewer hits than he has in years. His 69 percent snap share is his lowest in a season since 2021, when he was still with the Carolina Panthers, and the second-lowest of his career. He's averaging his fewest touches per game in a season (minimum five games) since his rookie season. Black has 68 carries, almost twice what backup Brian Robinson had through eight games last year (36).

"If a coach can have the confidence to replace Christian for a play or two," Juszczyk said, "and expect you to go out there and do the same thing, it's a huge compliment."

News and notes

• How Allen caught the 49ers' eye: On his KNBR radio show, general manager John Lynch said the 49ers were "focused" on trading for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs. They were watching Colts film, and then Shanahan said, "What about Keenan (Allen)?"

"And that started the conversation two and a half weeks ago," Lynch said. "It's a really good fit for us. And Keenan had a really good first day of practice."

Downs wound up being traded to the Chiefs for fourth- and fifth-round picks, while the 49ers acquired Allen for a sixth.

• Samuel ready to return: Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was a limited participant in Thursday's practice but expects to play Sunday in Dallas after missing four weeks (three games) with a hamstring injury. "I'm pretty excited," he said. "A long four weeks of recovery. I feel like I'm ready to go."

• Evans taking it slow: Shanahan, meanwhile, said there is no timeline for Mike Evans' return from Achilles tendinitis. The receiver did not practice again on Thursday. "It's week to week," Shanahan said.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.