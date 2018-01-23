The 2017 fantasy football Pro Bowl team

Starters: C.J. Mosley, Baltimore Ravens; Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks - Mosley was the highest-scoring individual defensive player in fantasy football this season, as he averaged more than 15 points per game. He was eighth in total tackles among linebackers with one touchdown and four takeaways, and Mosley also recorded 14-plus points in 10 of 16 games. Wagner, who ranked second in points and seventh in total tackles at the position, put up 14 or more fantasy points eight times including two with 20 or more. Wagner might have been the top player at the position had he not had a bad finish with fewer than 10 points in each of his last four games.