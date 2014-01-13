The 2014 agenda for NFL divisional round losers

The interior of the offensive line was a major problem for the second consecutive year. It's time for an overhaul. The Colts will also welcome back reinforcements in Reggie Wayne, Dwayne Allen and Vick Ballard, while Ahmad Bradshaw reaches free agency. Wayne will be entering his age-35 season, so they will need development from Da'Rick Rogers, LaVon Brazill or both. On top of that, the coaching staff will need to teach Trent Richardson how to walk off an elevator before the doors close.