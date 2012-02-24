The 2012 free-agent TE market leaves much to be desired

Jacob Tamme, Colts: If the Colts blow things up as expected this offseason, Dallas Clark is likely to be released. After all, he's played in just 17 games over the last two years due to injuries. So if No. 44 is in fact shown the door, the team would be wise to retain Tamme as their new No. 1 tight end. He's shown flashes of brilliance in the past, and it never hurts to have a pass-catching tight end in an offense that is projected to be led by a rookie in Andrew Luck. Tamme would have late-round value as a reserve in most fantasy leagues.