The 12 Best Quarterbacks To Wear No. 12

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 06:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-Toney_1400x1000
Nick Toney

Editor, The Checkdown

So you want to be a legendary quarterback? Start by wearing the number 12.

Think about Staubach, Bradshaw, Namath, and the G.O.A.T. himself. They all share two digits so common among the game's best passers -- No. 12. Sixteen Super Bowls have been won by quarterbacks wearing that number. Simply picking it out of a jersey pile should trigger a classic NFL Films score. There may not even be a TB12 Method without the 12.

Saturday will leave us just 12 days away from the kickoff of the 2018 NFL season. In light of that fact, here are The 12 Best Quarterbacks To Wear No. 12.

12. Arnie Herber

Accolades: 8,041 passing yards, 81 passing TDs, 1939 NFL All-Star, 4x NFL Champion

After two years posting solid stats, the old-timey NFL started tracking passing stats. That's when Herber took off; after back-to-back passing titles, he teamed up with Don Hutson to earn the league's all-time touchdown mark. You can catch Arnie's bust in Canton.

11. John Brodie

Accolades: 31,548 passing yards, 214 passing TDs, 2x Pro Bowler, 1970 NFL MVP

Long before Young succeeded Montana, Brodie succeeded Y.A. Tittle. We'll remember him as one of the game's early deep passers who carried a middling Niners roster. So what if he ended his career with more picks than touchdowns? Brodie single-handedly kept the team relevant before their '80s rise.

10. Andrew Luck

Accolades: 19,078 passing yards, 132 passing TDs, 3x Pro Bowler

Luck's career is best told in three chapters. In the first, he succeeded the legendary Peyton Manning and appeared poised for greatness himself. The second saw him sidelined in Indianapolis. And the third? It has yet to be written -- but reports indicate a big bounce-back year for the Colts QB1.

9. Randall Cunningham

Accolades: 29,979 passing yards, 207 passing TDs, 4x Pro Bowler

Cunningham was Michael Vick before Michael Vick; an electric dual-threat quarterback who commanded every fan's attention. Remember his Philadelphia days first, but don't discount the run he had with the Vikings. In 1998, Cunningham teamed up with Randy Moss and Cris Carter to break the league's scoring record.

8. Joe Namath

Accolades: 27,663 passing yards, 173 passing TDs, Super Bowl III Champ and MVP

Broadway Joe's legacy is undeniable. The Jets icon brought the AFC into relevancy with a Super Bowl III guarantee -- and then a Super Bowl III win. His passing stats aren't pretty, but scouts still look to his release as one of the game's prettiest ever.

7. Bob Griese

Accolades: 25,092 passing yards, 192 passing TDs, 1971 NFL MVP, 2x Super Bowl Champ

Griese was the super-accurate maestro of a run first, second, and maybe third Dolphins offense. Credit this No. 12 for making the most of his limited pass attempts. And tip your hat at the grit he showcased by returning from an eight-game injury hiatus to lead the '72 team to an undefeated title.

6. Ken Stabler

Accolades: 27,938 passing yards, 194 passing TDs, 4x Pro Bowler, 1974 NFL MVP, Super Bowl XI Champ

If you're looking for the most 1970s quarterback ever, stop here. Kenny Stabler studied his playbook by the light of the jukebox, then led the Madden-era Raiders to on-field glory. He was a nightmare to tackle outside the pocket and always seemed to make a play happen when it shouldn't have.

5. Jim Kelly

Accolades: 35,467 passing yards, 237 passing TDs, 5x Pro Bowler

The 'K' in Bills coach Marv Levy's "K-Gun" offense stood for... tight end Keith McKeller. Everyone thought it stood for Kelly, the strong-armed passer with the quick release who engineered Buffalo's four Super Bowl trips. He was so prolific that the 1990 Giants defense famously allowed running back Thurman Thomas to run wild rather than be picked apart by Kelly and Co.

4. Aaron Rodgers

Accolades: 38,502 passing yards, 313 passing TDs, 6x Pro Bowler, 2x NFL MVP, Super Bowl XLV Champ

Favre's rightful heir. The King of the Hail Mary. Call Aaron Rodgers whatever you'd like -- just place him amongst the most talented signal-callers the game has ever seen. Want one more stat to prove how great A-Rod is in the NFC North? Against division foes, he's thrown 115 touchdown passes to only 21 interceptions.

3. Roger Staubach

Accolades: 22,700 passing yards, 153 passing TDs, 6x Pro Bowler, 2x Super Bowl Champ

Without Roger Staubach at the helm, there's a possibility that the Cowboys never ascend to become "America's Team." As it stands, the man they called "Captain Comeback" helped establish his team (and the league) as elite. He led 23 game-winning drives in Dallas. He threw the league's first-ever Hail Mary. And he did it all without earning his first true start before the age of 29.

2. Terry Bradshaw

Accolades: 27,989 passing yards, 212 passing TDs, 3x Pro Bowler, 1978 NFL MVP, 4x Super Bowl Champ

Place Terry Bradshaw in today's wide-open passing game and maybe his stats look prettier. The Blonde Bomber finished his Hall of Fame career with two more touchdowns than interceptions (210). He also finished with four Lombardi Trophies on his resume, leading a dominant Steelers team to dynasty status. Plus, the man never lost a Super Bowl.

View this post on Instagram

Fire Focus 🔥 #LFG

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

1. Tom Brady

Accolades: 66,159 passing yards, 488 passing TDs, 13x Pro Bowler, 3x NFL MVP, 5x Super Bowl champ

Who else but the G.O.A.T.? Consider Tom Brady's resume for one minute. He's the only player in NFL history to win five rings with the same team. He's never had a losing season as a QB1. He's the oldest to win Super Bowl MVP (39) and league MVP (40). And he's not done yet. TB12 is a living legend whose New England run will go down in league history.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

What will happen to Trevor Lawrence's hair with Jaguars?

The Jaguars' new franchise QB won't find a shortage of prospective barbers in his new professional home.  
news

DK Metcalf could really qualify for the 100M Olympic Trials

Here's how the Seahawks star could end up in Tokyo as an Olympic sprinter 
news

Texas Tech's Zech McPhearson comes from America's most athletic family

The Red Raiders' draft hopeful hails from a family full of pro and collegiate athletes.
news

Giants great Eli Manning is now a fourth-grade basketball coach

The two-time Super Bowl champion spent his first season of retirement coaching his daughter's hoops team.
news

Did a 'Call of Duty' game reveal this free agent's plans?

A hot mic might've leaked Rashaad Coward's new Steelers deal a little too early. 
news

Watch Bill Belichick shave his whole head for charity

Patriots LB Brandon King gave his legendary coach a big buzzcut to benefit Boston's Children's Hospital
news

Texas Tech is already recruiting Patrick Mahomes' daughter

Sterling Mahomes might be the first two-week-old with a letter of intent for a full athletic scholarship. 
news

When will Aaron Rodgers guest host 'Jeopardy!?'

The Packers QB reportedly has his quiz show hosting dates set.
news

Alvin Kamara won Drew Brees' son his fantasy league

Eleven-year-old Baylen Brees can thank No. 41 after a historic six-touchdown fantasy performance.
news

Every hidden Baker Mayfield press conference reference so far this season

The Browns QB will step up to the podium and drop an Easter egg or two or six. Here are the ones we've caught. 
news

The NFL's best origin story belongs to Younghoe Koo

Atlanta's kicker is having an unbelievable season. Even more unbelievable? How far he came to get here. 
news

Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship drops bars in 2018 rap single 

Volume up. You'll want to hear this flow from the glasses-wearing Georgia product with the golden leg.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW