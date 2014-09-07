ThatHelpsNoOne Week 1 winner: Allen Hurns

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are frequently started on fantasy football rosters. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our #ThatHelpsNoOne champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a #ThatHelpsNoOne winner each week. Kicking things off in Week 1 is none other than undrafted rookie wide receiver sensation Allen Hurns of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
With Cecil Shorts sidelined with an injury, and Allen Robinson playing but still on his way back from an injury, Hurns got the start for the Jaguars. And boy, did he take advantage of his opportunity.
Hurns beat the Eagles secondary deep twice for long touchdowns, and added two more catches to end his day. All told, Hurns posted four catches for 110 yards and two touchdowns for a grand total of 23 fantasy points. Not bad for a kid from the University of Miami. Hurns was owned in only 0.6 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues, but that number figures to change in a hurry.
For now, Hurns can sleep easy knowing he was the Week 1 winner of the #ThatHelpsNoOne award. Check back next weekend to see who takes home the #ThatHelpsNoOne award for Week 2.