That Helps No One Week 9: Garrett Celek's big day

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are your standard fantasy football superstars, owned in every league. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 9.
This one was frustrating, considering Drew Brees had just started turning Benjamin Watson into a thing. While Watson still posted a decent afternoon, it would have been a great one for fantasy owners had this touchdown not gone to the man with arguably the hardest name to spell in the NFL. For the record ... I got it right on the first try (self high-five!).
Dion Lewis' ACL injury is season-ending, so Bolden could end up helping plenty of fantasy teams down the stretch. But in Week 9, his touchdown reception helped next to no one, save Tom Brady owners.
We're really splitting hairs here considering Delanie Walker had 95 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion, but why couldn't this Fasano touchdown gone to Antonio Andrews or Dorial Green-Beckham? Why, Marcus Mariota? ANSWER US!
For the second week in a row, a backup tight end took advantage of the Oakland Raiders' inability to cover the position, and NOT the guy fantasy fans actually started. This week, the least notorious Jesse James was the one who vultured a touchdown away from Heath Miller. Sigh.
The fourth-year journeyman is making a name for himself finally in Jacksonville -- as someone who steals valuable targets away from Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns. Bryan, look, we're all really happy for you finding success at the NFL level, but knock it off when your team is around the end zone, OK? Thanks.
Fullback touchdowns ... the bane of fantasy owners everywhere.
This one could really go to the entire 49ers offense, as only the most daring (or desperate) of owners would have started the likes of Blaine Gabbert, Quinton Patton, Shaun Draughn, or Garrett Celek. Celek was the most rewarding to those who started him, as he hauled in two touchdown passes on the afternoon.
So who do you think should take home the Week 9 #ThatHelpsNoOne crown? Weigh in on Twitter with #ThatHelpsNoOne and be sure to tune in to NFL Fantasy LIVE today at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network) to see who is crowned the Week 9 winner!