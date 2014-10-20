That Helps No One Week 7: Brenton Bersin?

You know a player is helping no one when he has his most productive game of the season, and it was a two-catch, 12-yard, one-touchdown performance. Which is exactly what Anthony Sherman did for the Chiefs (and the fantasy world) on Sunday. I mean, congrats on what was basically a career day and all, Sherman, but we would have really loved to see that touchdown opportunity go to the likes of Jamaal Charles, Travis Kelce or heck, even Dwayne Bowe. So if you could go back to playing the role of selfless fullback who doesn't score, that'd be great, thanks.