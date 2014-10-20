That Helps No One Week 7: Brenton Bersin?

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are frequently started on fantasy football rosters. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 7.
Here at NFL Fantasy, we are fond of reminding people that garbage points still count just as much as regular points in fantasy football. However, that's really only true if they go to a player with at least some fantasy value, like Mike Glennon hurling touchdowns to Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson in the waning moments of blowouts. When Derek Anderson comes in for janitor duty for the Panthers in a blowout loss to the Packers, and throws a 1-yard touchdown pass to Brenton Bersin, that really helps no one. I'm just more surprised Bursin is a football player and not a WASP-y villain from an upcoming John Grisham novel.
You know a player is helping no one when he has his most productive game of the season, and it was a two-catch, 12-yard, one-touchdown performance. Which is exactly what Anthony Sherman did for the Chiefs (and the fantasy world) on Sunday. I mean, congrats on what was basically a career day and all, Sherman, but we would have really loved to see that touchdown opportunity go to the likes of Jamaal Charles, Travis Kelce or heck, even Dwayne Bowe. So if you could go back to playing the role of selfless fullback who doesn't score, that'd be great, thanks.
Lance Kendricks is doing his darndest to either become fantasy relevant, or just continue to make appearances on this list. He's had three one-touchdown games this season (and I believe appeared on this list every time), yet he hasn't totaled more than 29 receiving yards in a game this season. So yeah, Lance, unless you can start reeling in a few more passes on a weekly basis you will continue to help no one in fantasy. Unless that's been your plan all along ...
More shocking than seeing Charlie "Clipboard Jesus" Whitehurst throw an accurate deep pass was that Derek Hagan was on the receiving end of it. As my colleague Marcas Grant exclaimed at the time, "Derek Hagan's still in the league?" I guess he is. It's been a long time since he was tearing it up for Arizona State, but hey, good for him to stick in the league this long and find a way to make some plays ... even if they help absolutely no one in fantasy.
Another week, another random Saints player finds the end zone. Despite having an offense loaded with fantasy players, Drew Brees and Sean Payton almost always seem fit to work in some unknown player for a touchdown. This week's winner was fullback Austin Johnson. Seriously, it's as if they look through the stands during warmups and say. "Hey, you. Wanna score a touchdown today?"
Andre Ellington doesn't care about your fantasy team. How do I know this? Well, apparently he was the one who pulled himself out near the goal line to give Taylor some work. Ellington claimed that he thought Taylor deserved the touchdowns for his hard effort in practices. OK ... but what about your hard work, Ellington? Can't you reward yourself as well, at least on just one scoring play? It's great that you're a team player, but think about yourself (and your fantasy owners) next time, OK?
So who do you think should take home the Week 7 #ThatHelpsNoOne crown? Weigh in on Twitter with #ThatHelpsNoOne and be sure to tune in to NFL Fantasy LIVE (weekdays at 5pm ET on NFL Network) to see who is crowned the Week 7 winner!