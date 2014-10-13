That Helps No One Week 6: No place like Holmes

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 04:51 AM

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are frequently started on fantasy football rosters. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 6.

Kamar Aiken WR, Baltimore Ravens

Joe Flacco was on fire on Sunday, throwing five touchdowns on the day. He was so generous in feeding his teammates, that Torrey Smith even scored -- twice! However, Flacco was a little too generous to some no-name wide receivers on his team. He got things started with Kamar Aiken, long lost brother of Clay Aiken, at least that's what I'm going to pretend, since this touchdown meant as much to fantasy owners as Aiken's debut CD did to America.

Michael Campanaro, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Flacco continued his charitable touchdown spree by flinging one to Michael Campanaro later in the game. I'm not sure if this was simply Flacco finding the open receiver, or trying to demoralize the Buccaneers by throwing touchdowns to guys who sound like they should be managing midwestern Applebee's and not playing on Sundays.

Jace Amaro, TE, New York Jets

Now, the NFL Fantasy LIVE producers wanted to include Amaro, and rightfully so as he's owned in just 0.8 percent of NFL.com fantasy leagues. However, I've been talking about Amaro for weeks in my weekly deep waiver wire column, so I felt vindicated with his solid performance (12.80 fantasy points). If only I'd taken my own advice and started him in my dynasty league! Doh. So in the end Amaro did help no one after all.

Jackie Battle, RB, Tennessee Titans

How frustrating is the Titans' backfield? Only one fantasy point separated their three backs -- Bishop Sankey, Battle, and Dexter McCluster. ONE! Sankey rushed for 61 yards on the day, and had Ken Whisenhunt given the rookie the rock at the goal line he would have turned in a solid day. Instead, he gave it to Battle, who finished with one carry for one yard and one touchdown. Ugh.

Brian Tyms, WR, New England Patriots

It's tough to be too mad at Brady, but when Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman both went scoreless, and Brandon LaFell already had two touchdowns, it'd be nice if he threw fantasy owners a bone. Instead, he threw it to Brian Tyms. You couldn't even look the way of Timothy Wright again. Brady? Come on man. Look, we're all glad you're not "declining" any more as the media seemed to want us to think, but can you make these bounce-back games coincide with our fantasy rosters a bit more? That would be great.

WINNER -- Gavin Escobar, TE, Dallas Cowboys

OK, look Romo, we get it that Escobar is a big target in the red zone with his 6-foot-6 frame and all, but you know who else is a great target? That 6-foot-2 wide receiver you have named Dez Bryant who can jump out of the stadium and has great hands. Next time, look his way please. Or at least audible to a run and hand the ball off to your outstanding running back. We're really not asking for much here. Whatever works for you ... except throwing it to Escobar.

Andre Holmes, WR, Oakland Raiders

Holmes is another one of my deep waiver wire column champions. Holmes caught four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a ludicrous 30.2 yards per reception. Unfortunately, next to no one started him in fantasy.

Brice Butler, WR, Oakland Raiders

Derek Carr tossed four touchdowns on Sunday in a losing effort. Two went to That Helps No One contender Holmes, while another went to Brice (what's up with that spelling?) Butler. Not that there were many other viable fantasy targets on this offense, but still, Carr could have at least thrown it to someone whose name we recognize.

So who do you think should take home the Week 6 #ThatHelpsNoOne crown? Weigh in on Twitter with #ThatHelpsNoOne and be sure to tune in to NFL Fantasy LIVE (weekdays at 5pm ET on NFL Network) to see who is crowned the Week 5 winner!

-- Follow Alex on Twitter @AlexGelhar.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Chiefs assistant Britt Reid's DWI trial date set for April 18

Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is scheduled to face trial in April on a charge of driving while intoxicated after a crash last year that seriously injured a 5-year-old girl.
news

Top rookie debuts of 2021 NFL season: DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones shine

Nick Shook ranks the 10 best rookie debuts of the 2021 NFL season. Could Eagles WR DeVonta Smith's first time out have gone any better? Can the Patriots rest easy after Mac Jones' initial start?
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick (hip) opts for rehab instead of surgery, expected to miss eight weeks

﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ won't be going under the knife following his significant hip injury, but the Washington quarterback is still expected to miss about half of the 2021 season.
news

Tom Brady on playing until 50: 'I think I can, I think it's a yes'

Birthday No. 45 was Tom Brady's self-imposed expiration date regarding his football career. When he said he'd play until he's 45, we all scoffed, but at 44, he's still great. Good news, Brady fans: He's thinking about delaying his departure target to 50.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW