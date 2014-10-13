That Helps No One Week 6: No place like Holmes

OK, look Romo, we get it that Escobar is a big target in the red zone with his 6-foot-6 frame and all, but you know who else is a great target? That 6-foot-2 wide receiver you have named Dez Bryant who can jump out of the stadium and has great hands. Next time, look his way please. Or at least audible to a run and hand the ball off to your outstanding running back. We're really not asking for much here. Whatever works for you ... except throwing it to Escobar.