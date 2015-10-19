That Helps No One Week 6: No Moore, please

This was supposed to be it. The game where Eddie Lacy got back on track, making his owners remember why they drafted him in the first round. Except it wasn't. Instead, this was the James Starks game, as he saw more snaps (28 to 20) and touches (12 to 6) than the big back. Starks getting more work in the red zone was just insult to injury. And to make matters worse, he scored TWO touchdowns on the day, leaving none for Lacy, or even Randall Cobb. It was a frustrating afternoon for fantasy owners with Packers on their roster.