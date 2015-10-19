That Helps No One Week 6: No Moore, please

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are your standard fantasy football superstars, owned in every league. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 6.
The Lions offense finally got back to its old, succesful ways of slinging the rock downfield, but it was painful for fantasy fans to see two of the biggest beneficiaries be Timothy Wright and Lance Moore. Doh!
This was supposed to be it. The game where Eddie Lacy got back on track, making his owners remember why they drafted him in the first round. Except it wasn't. Instead, this was the James Starks game, as he saw more snaps (28 to 20) and touches (12 to 6) than the big back. Starks getting more work in the red zone was just insult to injury. And to make matters worse, he scored TWO touchdowns on the day, leaving none for Lacy, or even Randall Cobb. It was a frustrating afternoon for fantasy owners with Packers on their roster.
Matt Forte touched the football 27 times on Sunday, grinding out 89 total yards and one touchdown. You know what would have been a nice reward for his hard work? A second goal-line touchdown. But no, John Fox and co. decided to give that to Jeremy Langford. No respect, I tell ya.
We're fine with Manueal having a good day through the air, as that benefits his skill position players. What we're not OK with is Manuel getting a designed run near the goal line instead of the football getting put in the hands of a (finally) healthy LeSean McCoy. Ugh.
Patton has 11 receptions on the year, and two of them came on Sunday. One of which went for a touchdown. Fantasy fans haven't been too reliant on 49ers this year, but plenty deployed Torrey Smith and Anquan Boldin against the porous Ravens secondary. And while both had decent days, this touchdown would have been icing on the cake.
Remember all of that Jordan Cameron sleeper talk? Yeah, Dion Sims seems to have had enough of that. He was the more productive tight end on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for 33 yards and a touchdown. Cameron would have really been out-shined were it not for a late-game touchdown of his own.
Many fantasy fans have probably never heard of Wilson, and there's a reason: he's a wide receiver for the Chiefs. However, after Jeremy Maclin exited Sunday's game with a concussion, Wilson saw several targets come his way and took one 42 yards to the house. While Wilson helped virutally no one on Sunday, owners in a pinch at wide receiver might want to give him a look on waivers this week.
So who do you think should take home the Week 6 #ThatHelpsNoOne crown? Weigh in on Twitter with #ThatHelpsNoOne and be sure to tune in to NFL Fantasy LIVE today at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Network) to see who is crowned the Week 6 winner!