That Helps No One Week 5: Kyle Orton to Chris Gragg

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 03:44 AM

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are frequently started on fantasy football rosters. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 5.

Michael Palmer, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers couldn't exploit a nice matchup against the Jaguars defense for much of the game on Sunday. Which made it all the more frustrating for fantasy owners when it was Michael Palmer, a backup tight end, who was on the receiving end of Ben Roethlisberger's touchdown pass. Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell had solid days though, each accumulating more than 80 yards.

Chris Gragg, TE, Buffalo Bills

While the Kyle Orton era in Buffalo started with a win, he certainly didn't win himself any fans in fantasy football. That's because his lone touchdown pass went to Chris Gragg. Who?!? Not Sammy Watkins, C.J. Spiller, Fred Jackson or even NFL Fantasy favorite Robert Woods. Nope, Chris Gragg. A guy with three g's in his last name. Thanks, Kyle (and Chris) for helping no one.

Louis Murphy, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Now, if you read last week's "Deep dive" column, you might have scooped up Murphy and plugged him into your starting lineup this week. However, very few players actually acquired the journeyman wide receiver, which sadly meant that his beautiful toe-tapping touchdown grab against the Saints helped no one. Better luck next time, Louis.

Jim Dray, TE, Cleveland Browns

Dear Brian Hoyer,

Please throw the ball to Jordan Cameron, not Jim Dray. Thanks.

Sincerely,

All fantasy players

Travaris Cadet, RB, New Orleans Saints

Drew Brees didn't exactly have his best game on Sunday, even if he and the Saints were able to pull off the win in overtime. But with Graham out with a shoulder injury Brees turned to old reliable, Travaris Cadet, for a short touchdown pass. Wait, what? You couldn't flip it to Brandin Cooks or Marques Colston instead? Or even Khiry Robinson, a trendy waiver pickup with Mark Ingram out? Come on, Drew.

Chris Ogbonnaya, RB, Carolina Panthers

The Panthers backfield has been a mess early in the season, as their top backs have been constantly suffering injuries. The depleted corps was supposed to pave the way for Darrin Reaves to get a chance to show what he was made of. Reaves got the start and 11 carries, but the most important carry (on the goal line) went to Chris Ogbonnaya. The Reaves fantasy minute might already be over, gang.

