That Helps No One Week 16: All hail Zurlon!

Covering the NFL, it's relatively rare when a player pops up in an NFL game who I'm unfamiliar with. Yet, that was the case with Olawale, who scored a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Raiders on Sunday to help them secure a win over the Buffalo Bills. Here's what I've since learned about Olawale: He was undrafted in 2012, and spent part of the year on the Dallas Cowboys practice squad. He then was a practice squad player for the Raiders in 2013, with a few appearances on the active roster over the past two years. He attended college at North Texas, which was also where "Mean" Joe Greene went to school. The "A Football Life" episode on "Mean" Joe Greene was one of my favorites of this season, and you can watch it on NFL Now with the plus subscription. That's all I've got, gang.