That Helps No One Week 11: Don't doubt DiMarco

On any given NFL weekend, many different players score touchdowns. Most of them are your standard fantasy football superstars, owned in every league. But others come out of nowhere to vulture touchdowns or beat a third-string cornerback repeatedly for a career-day. In fantasy, these are our That Helps No One champions. The players whose success leads to the imminent demise of countless fantasy teams. All season long, we'll be tracking and crowning a That Helps No One winner each week on NFL Fantasy LIVE. Below are the top candidates for Week 11.
So, the Texans decided to run a little trickeration, and have Cecil Shorts throw a pass to Alfred Blue. This was really the only thing that made either of these players serviceable in fantasy this week, and it prevented more targets from going to DeAndre Hopkins. Put that all together and no one wins.
While we're very happy for Jameis Winston having a career day, we just wish it had also benefitted his superstars. Sure, Mike Evans and Vincent Jackson each had a touchdown, but why not give them each one more? Or how about Doug Martin, who almost set an NFL record for the most rushing yards in a game without a touchdown? Next time, Jameis. We're counting on you.
Fullback touchdowns are among the worst in fantasy football, especially when they're of the goal line variety and steal a potential score away from an elite back. But the fact that DiMarco CAUGHT two touchdown passes only made his That Helps No One candidacy stronger.
It's not as if the 49ers offense is a bountiful well of fantasy points in general, but it'd have been great if old McDonald's touchdown could have gone to Anquan Boldin or Shaun Draughn, players some owners had to start in desperation plays.
I'm generally all for fat guy touchdowns, and Poe did set a record as the heaviest NFL player to ever score a touchdown, but come on Andy Reid. Seriously? Just give the ball to Charcandrick West! What made matters worse was that West suffered a hamstring injury shortly after Poe vultured his only scoring chance, and he sat out the rest of the game. Sigh.