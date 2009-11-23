Thanksgiving week means best football still lies ahead

In Week 11, fans said good-bye to some teams' playoff chances; teams such as the Jets, Bears and 49ers. Some clubs are on playoff life support, and unless they get their act together they will not be invited to the party. Last year, the Cardinals entered the Thanksgiving weekend at 7-3 and got thumped 48-20 by the Eagles, but rallied late in the season and eventually made their first Super Bowl appearance. In 2007, the New York Giants were also 7-3 after 10 weeks and made a strong run late, which then led to a Super Bowl victory. So this week as you are eating your turkey, getting ready to hit the stores on Black Friday and, most importantly, giving thanks to all the gifts in our life, know that the best football lies ahead.