Dan Parr's takeaways:

The Bears exorcise Ford Field demons, stand alone atop league’s best division. And did they ever have to earn it in a drama-filled battle that turned into an instant Thanksgiving classic. Chicago trailed for almost the entire contest on Thursday (53 minutes, 31 seconds of game time, to be exact) before taking their first lead with three seconds remaining, when Rome Odunze made a touchdown catch that will be remembered for years to come. On third-and-goal from Detroit’s 6-yard line, the third-year receiver kept his feet inbounds on a Caleb Williams throw to the back of the end zone for the game-winner. With that high-drama grab, the Bears completed a stunning comeback from an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Lions and overtake them for first place in the NFC North, the league’s only division with four above-.500 teams. The door opened for a rally with 5:34 remaining and the Bears down by three, when rookie safety Dillon Thieneman nabbed a pick after Jared Goff’s pass deflected off Jameson Williams’ hands. When the Bears failed to score on the ensuing possession, it took a heroic fourth-down tackle of Jahmyr Gibbs by linebacker T.J. Edwards to end Detroit’s next drive. Chicago took advantage of one last chance to move ahead, driving 68 yards on 13 plays in 2 minutes,14 seconds for the clinching score. The Lions tried a series of laterals on the game’s final play, to no avail. Two years ago on Thanksgiving in Detroit, Chicago ran one play in the final 35 seconds despite having a timeout left in a 23-20 loss. Head coach Matt Eberflus was fired the next day. This year, they can celebrate Williams’ first-ever win over Detroit, as well as Ben Johnson’s first victory over his former team while visions of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February dance in their heads. The Lions’ dreams aren’t dead, even after a gutting loss. There’s no way to sugarcoat such a deflating defeat -- the loss will sting Detroit, perhaps for a long time. The Lions still have an 87% chance to make the playoffs, per Next Gen Stats, but their division title probability fell from 44% to 28%, while the Bears’ jumped from 34% to 49%. It was clear going into Thursday that the Lions would need their most resilient performance yet after losing two defensive pillars -- Jack Campbell and Aidan Hutchinson -- earlier this month. They might have delivered it -- but clearly, the defense didn’t quite have enough on a day when the offense provided plenty of fireworks. Jahmyr Gibbs seemed unstoppable for much of the day, running 21 times for 205 yards (9.8 per carry) and three touchdowns. He also made five catches for 47 yards. Jared Goff completed 25 of 36 passes for 313 yards and one touchdown, with a costly interception that came on the pass that deflected off Jameson Williams’ hands. Dan Campbell’s crew will need to regroup now, but it’s capable of doing so with one of the league’s elite offenses. The Lions are looking up at the Bears in the division now, but they have won six of their last seven, and their next two games are against the Falcons and Titans, who have a combined record of 4-16. Loveland exits with knee injury. Amid the Bears’ jubilation from Thursday’s comeback, there’s also cause for concern when it comes to the status of tight end Colston Loveland, who was ruled out with a knee injury suffered in the first quarter. Loveland entered Thursday second on the team in targets and receptions, and the Bears have already lost his fellow tight end, Cole Kmet, for the season with a knee injury of his own. That’s a huge piece of the offense that won’t be easily replaced. Rookie Sam Roush and former practice-squader Stephen Carlson were the last two healthy tight ends standing on Thursday, and both contributed to the win, with Roush making five catches for 31 yards and Carlson snagging two grabs for 30 yards. Neither player comes anywhere close to providing the juice that Loveland brings to the field as a 6-foot-6, 241-pound freak athlete and former first-round pick. The good news is the Bears’ offense certainly didn’t collapse without Loveland on Thursday, and they have nine days to prepare for their next game, a meeting with the AFC South-leading Jaguars at Soldier Field on Dec. 6.

Next Gen Stats Insight for Bears-Lions (via NFL Pro): Caleb Williams completed 30 of his 44 pass attempts for 345 yards and two touchdowns in the Bears' win over the Lions. Much of that production came on passes thrown under 10 air yards, as he completed 24 of 30 such attempts for 229 yards. More than half of those yards came on flat routes, where Williams completed 10-of-11 passes for 127 yards, the most in a game since at least 2018.

NFL Research: Caleb Williams hit Rome Odunze for a 6-yard touchdown with just three seconds remaining in the game to take a 39-35 lead that would hold. That touchdown was just the fourth go-ahead touchdown in the last minute of regulation in a Thanksgiving game since 1970 and it was also the latest go-ahead touchdown of any of the four. The most recent go-ahead last-minute touchdown on Thanksgiving prior to Thursday was a 1-yard touchdown by Marcus Allen of the Chiefs against the Lions in 1996 with 46 seconds remaining.