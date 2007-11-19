Thanksgiving night on NFL Network: Colts at Falcons

Rich Eisen hosts NFL Network's Total Access on Location two-hour pregame show. Eisen, a 2006 Sports Emmy nominee in the Studio Host category, is joined on the set by Steve Mariucci, a former NFL head coach with the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions who also served as Brett Favre's quarterback coach in Green Bay; Marshall Faulk, who won a Super Bowl XXXIV ring with the Rams, earned 2000 NFL MVP honors and three Offensive Player of the Year awards (1999-2001) and has been selected to seven Pro Bowls; and Deion Sanders, a two-time Super Bowl winner who was 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and an eight-time Pro Bowler who holds the NFL record with 18 career return touchdowns. Coverage also includes reporter Adam Schefter, who spent 15 years covering the Denver Broncos for multiple newspapers, earned a pair of Colorado Sportswriter of the Year honors (2002-03) and served as president of the Pro Football Writers of America (2000-02). Coordinating producer Aaron Owens returns alongside director Jen Love on the pregame, halftime and postgame shows. Eric Weinberger is executive producer of NFL Network.