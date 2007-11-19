Thanksgiving night on NFL Network: Colts at Falcons

Notable and quotable ...
"The Falcons are starting to find themselves a little bit. They are going through a bit of a rebuilding process. A little bit of a "who are we" process right now. I've seen it happen before, you get late confidence with a new coach, and all of a sudden, maybe you can get on a bit of a roll." -– Cris Collinsworth on Falcons, who have won two of their last three games.
"The Falcons are in this game more than people think. The Colts aren't healthy right now, especially on the offensive side of the ball. If the Colts don't get some of their offensive weapons back and DeAngelo Hall can slow down Reggie Wayne, the Falcons have a good chance to be in the game." – Steve Mariucci.
» Falcons play on Thanksgiving for second time in three years (a 27-7 win at Detroit on Nov. 24, 2005).
