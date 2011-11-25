Thanksgiving night game sets two ratings records

Published: Nov 25, 2011 at 01:54 PM

Har-Bowl proved to be a big hit.

The Thanksgiving night game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens in which John and Jim Harbaugh became the first brothers to face off as opposing NFL coaches was the most-watched program in the eight-year history of NFL Network and the most-watched cable program ever on the holiday.

The game was watched by an average of 10.7 million cable viewers (not including over-the-air stations in San Francisco and Baltimore), surpassing a 2009 game that drew 10.5 million viewers between the Dallas Cowboys and unbeaten New Orleans Saints.

The game topped last year's Cincinnati Bengals-New York Jets game, which drew 7.1 million viewers, as the most-watched cable program on Thanksgiving.

Thursday Night Football continues next week with the Philadelphia Eagles playing the Seattle Seahawks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Three AP MVP finalists -- Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes -- to play on Championship Sunday

The finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award were announced on Wednesday, and three of those players will be playing in a conference championship game Sunday.

news

Eagles WR A.J. Brown wants the ball, but isn't a 'diva': 'I'll never be that guy'

Disgruntled during the Eagles' win this past weekend, Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown explained Wednesday he'll always want the ball, but he'll never be a distraction.

news

Niners lead way in comp picks for diverse rewards policy

Since the NFL implemented its diverse rewards policy in 2020, the San Francisco 49ers have been awarded five compensation draft picks in the third round for developing Martin Mayhew, Robert Saleh and Mike McDaniel. They'll receive two more for Ran Carthon and another if DeMeco Ryans becomes a head coach this offseason.

news

Despite past success, Bengals QB Joe Burrow not taking Chiefs lightly: 'They're still the team to beat'

While the Chiefs have dominated most of the NFL, they haven't been able to get past the Bengals. That doesn't mean quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati are taking them lightly.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE