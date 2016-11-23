Thanksgiving Day Week 12 fantasy matchups preview

Kirk Cousins, QB -- START: Cousins is heating up in fantasy with 300-plus passing yards in three of his last four games and multiple touchdowns (rushing included) in each of his last four games. Dallas' defense has just two sacks and no turnovers in the last two weeks, so Cousins should be able to move his offense with ease. There is concern his ceiling will be depressed with Dallas' clock-killing ways, but Cousins has been too good of late to bench here.