Thanksgiving Day records

SCORING

Most Touchdowns, Game 6 Ernie Nevers, Chi. Cardinals vs. Chi. Bears, Nov. 28, 1929* 4 Sterling Sharpe, Green Bay at Dallas, Nov. 24, 1994 3 By many players

RUSHING

Most Yards Rushing, Game
273 O.J. Simpson, Buffalo at Detroit, Nov. 25, 1976
198 Bob Hoernschemeyer, Detroit vs. N.Y. Yankees, Nov. 23, 1950
195 Earl Campbell, Houston at Dallas, Nov. 22, 1979

PASSING

Most Yards Passing, Game
455 Troy Aikman, Dallas vs. Minnesota, Nov. 26, 1998
410 Scott Mitchell, Detroit vs. Minnesota, Nov. 23, 1995
384 Warren Moon, Minnesota at Detroit, Nov. 23, 1995

PASS RECEIVING

Most Pass Receptions, Game
12 Brett Perriman, Detroit vs. Minnesota, Nov. 23, 1995
Marvin?Harrison, Indianapolis at Detroit, Nov. 25, 2004
11 Daryl Johnston, Dallas vs. Miami, Nov. 25, 1993
Michael Irvin, Dallas vs. Kansas City, Nov. 23, 1995

Most Yards on Pass Receptions, Game
303 Jim Benton, Cleveland at Detroit, Nov. 22, 1945
185 Lance Alworth, San Diego vs. Buffalo, Nov. 26, 1964
184 Anthony Carter, Minnesota at Dallas, Nov. 26, 1987 (OT)

