Thanksgiving Day primer: Texans, Redskins, Patriots will prevail

Robert Griffin III has lived up to the hype surrounding his NFL arrival by displaying a game that is far more polished than those of most rookie starters. RG3 is completing 67.1 percent of his throws and sports an impressive 12:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. In addition, he has rushed for 613 yards and six scores, displaying remarkable speed and quickness with the ball in his hands. Many NFL fans have seen highlights of Griffin's brilliance throughout the season, but this Thanksgiving Day bash against the Cowboys is his first showcase in a nationally televised game. With a DeMarcus Ware-led defense adding to the pressure of performing on the big stage, RG3's poise will be put to the test. How well he keeps his nerves in check will play a major role in his performance and the play of the Redskins' offense.