Thankful for some interesting Week 12 matchups

The question all season has been, "How do you stop the New England offense?" Well, the Eagles might not have the best defensive personnel to get that done but they do have a defensive coordinator in Jim Johnson who can at least give other teams an idea of how to attack Tom Brady and his slew of weapons. To show you how much respect there is for Johnson, none other than Bill Belichick once tried to hire him. Belichick wanted Johnson to be his defensive coordinator with the Browns, but Johnson turned down the offer. Johnson is one of the best at coming up with blitz packages to confuse opponents and stop both the run and pass. Several weeks ago, he devised a good plan to hold Adrian Peterson in check. This week he needs to confuse Brady and shut down WR Randy Moss -- if that's possible. It will be interesting to see how New England will adjust to the defensive schemes as the game progresses. One thing is for sure: New England's remaining opponents and possible playoff opponents will be watching carefully.