When I arrived at Coach Walsh's room, he informed me that he wanted to get every piece of film possible on this young wide receiver named Jerry Rice. He wanted me to make sure it was on his desk as soon as the season ended. And what a season 1984 was. We went on to beat the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX, behind the spectacular play of quarterback Joe Montana, wide receivers Dwight Clark and Freddie Solomon, and the running of Wendell Tyler.