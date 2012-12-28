Thad Lewis gets first NFL start at QB for Cleveland Browns

Published: Dec 28, 2012 at 09:26 AM

BEREA, Ohio -- Once practice ended Friday, Thaddeus Lewis was approached by Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur, who had great news for the third-string quarterback.

"He said, 'You're the man,' " Lewis said.

And just like that, Lewis became the Browns' starter in Sunday's season finale at Pittsburgh, where he will take his first regular-season NFL snaps against the Steelers and their No. 1-ranked defense.

"It's exciting," Lewis said. "It's a blessing for a childhood dream come true."

Shoulder injuries to starter Brandon Weeden and backup QB Colt McCoy will give Lewis a chance to show what he can do after almost three seasons spent on practice squads, running the scout team and finishing off preseason games with other backups. With Weeden and McCoy unable to practice, Lewis spent all week working with the Browns' first-team offense.

"He's been preparing himself to play all year even though he wasn't on the active roster," Shurmur said. "What we expect is that he goes out and plays winning football."

Weeden finished with 3,385 passing yards, a Browns rookie record. He was inconsistent, but Shurmur believes the 29-year-old's best seasons are ahead.

"Now that he's had a season under his belt, he'll come back here in the offseason, much like a lot of quarterbacks in this league that went on to have really good careers, just pick one," Shurmur said. "They all had rookie years where they were much better in their second year. I think he's shown quite a bit this year that's good."

The Browns also will be without rookie running back Trent Richardson, who sprained his left ankle in the closing seconds of last week's lopsided loss at Denver. Richardson broke almost every Browns rookie rushing record but wound up 50 yards shy of 1,000. It's a disappointing ending for Richardson, who missed all of the preseason following knee surgery and played most of the season with a rib cartilage injury.

Montario Hardesty will start in Richardson's place Sunday.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers signing former Jaguars WR Marqise Lee

Marqise Lee's return to the NFL includes a new location: Santa Clara. The former second-round pick is signing with the 49ers on Monday, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFC East projected starters: Cowboys leaning on loaded offense; Giants could surprise

Can Dak Prescott and a Dallas offense on the mend carry the Cowboys back to the playoffs? Are the Giants being underestimated? Gregg Rosenthal projects the starters for every team in the NFC East.
news

Roundup: Bengals sign ex-49ers slot receiver Trent Taylor

The Bengals added another wide receiver to the mix. Mike Garafolo reports that the Bengals are singing wideout Trent Taylor. The former 49ers receiver and punt returner could fill both holes created by Alex Erickson's departure to Houston in free agency.
news

NFL scheduled Bucs-Pats in Week 4 to ensure focus is on Tom Brady's return

Vice president of NFL broadcast planning Mike North said it was a conscious choice to put the Bucs vs. Pats tussle early in the season, where other issues like injuries, weather, and playoff implications are less likely to take the focus off the Tom Brady returning to Foxborough narrative.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW