Thad Lewis agrees to terms with Houston Texans

With only rookie Tom Savage behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, it makes sense for coach Bill O'Brien to scavenge for help (Lewis was Duke's QB when O'Brien was the offensive coordinator in 2006.). Lewis, though, is nothing more than a journeyman who flamed out in Buffalo. With just six NFL starts, he isn't going to see the field for Houston unless Fitzpatrick is lost to injury or totally crumbles under center.