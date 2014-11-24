Thad Lewis agrees to terms with Houston Texans

The quarterback shuffle continues in Houston.
With Ryan Mallettlost for the year, the Texans have agreed to terms with Buffalo Bills passer Thad Lewis pending a physical, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Monday.
Mallet suffered a season-ending tear to his right pectoral muscle while warming up for Sunday's 22-13 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
With only rookie Tom Savage behind veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, it makes sense for coach Bill O'Brien to scavenge for help (Lewis was Duke's QB when O'Brien was the offensive coordinator in 2006.). Lewis, though, is nothing more than a journeyman who flamed out in Buffalo. With just six NFL starts, he isn't going to see the field for Houston unless Fitzpatrick is lost to injury or totally crumbles under center.
Houston's season is on the brink, and their situation at quarterback reflects that.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 12 and discusses Ryan Tannehill's progression. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.