Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro scheduled to visit New York Jets

The New York Jets are in definite need of receiving help, but who says they have to turn to a wide receiver to get it?
The club is reportedly interested in former Texas Tech tight end Jace Amaro, whose prolific receiving skills in college generated 106 receptions last year for 1,352 yards.
Not bad for someone who weighs 265. According to nydailynews.com, the club is "intrigued" with Amaro and has scheduled him to visit the club in the coming weeks. The Jets need to add some receiving help to assist in the development of second-year quarterback Geno Smith, as the free-agency addition of Eric Decker from the Denver Broncosisn't enough, according to coach Rex Ryan.
The club is widely speculated to be considering a wide receiver with its first-round draft pick, No. 18 overall, with possibilities that include LSU's Odell Beckham, USC's Marqise Lee and Oregon State's Brandin Cooks. Amaro isn't considered a top-20 talent, however, so the club's interest in the tight end could be more for its second-round pick (No. 49 overall). Amaro could easily be gone by that point, however, and the Jets might need to move higher into the second round to secure him.
Amaro identified the New England Patriots as another club interested in him at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. New England's first-round pick is at No. 29, and Amaro could be an ideal replacement for Aaron Hernandez, who served a role similar to Amaro's as a slot tight end for the Patriots.