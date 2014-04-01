Texas Tech TE Jace Amaro scheduled to visit New York Jets

The club is widely speculated to be considering a wide receiver with its first-round draft pick, No. 18 overall, with possibilities that include LSU's Odell Beckham, USC's Marqise Lee and Oregon State's Brandin Cooks. Amaro isn't considered a top-20 talent, however, so the club's interest in the tight end could be more for its second-round pick (No. 49 overall). Amaro could easily be gone by that point, however, and the Jets might need to move higher into the second round to secure him.