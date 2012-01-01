Texans' Yates to have tests on bruised non-throwing shoulder

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 04:39 AM

The Houston Texans will have to wait for test results to know the severity of the shoulder injury to quarterback T.J. Yates.

Yates didn't return to Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Tennessee Titans with what Texans coach Gary Kubiak told reporters was a bruised non-throwing shoulder. Kubiak said Yates would undergo tests Sunday night.

"He's got a bruised shoulder at this moment," said Kubiak. "We'll get some pictures of it this evening. He could have gone back in the game. We'll know more tomorrow."

Yates didn't seem to have any doubt that he would be OK for Houston's first ever playoff game next week, telling the team's official website "I'll be fine."

Yates was brought to the locker room after the team's first offensive series. He later returned to the sideline to watch the rest of the game in a baseball cap, and the Texans announced he was removed because of a coach's decision. Yates went 4-of-4 passing for 47 yards.

Yates was replaced by veteran backup Jake Delhomme, who made his first appearance of the season after being signed on Nov. 29 to back up Yates following season-ending injuries to starter Matt Schaub and Matt Leinart. Kubiak said he planned on getting Delhomme some playing time against the Titans as the Texans prepare for the playoffs.

"I truly believe T.J. will be fine," said Delhomme, who said he didn't know how much he would play Sunday. "He's a tough kid."

Delhomme completed 18 of 28 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown.

The Texans have pinned their playoff hopes on Yates, a rookie fifth-round pick who started the last five games of the season and led the team to a 2-3 record. The Texans are the No. 3 seed in the AFC playoffs.

