Texans WRs Johnson, Jones fined for fight during win over Titans

Published: Sep 25, 2009 at 05:39 AM

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans receivers Andre Johnson and Jacoby Jones have been fined by the NFL for their roles in a fight during Sunday's 34-31 win over Tennessee.

Johnson was fined $7,500 for unnecessary roughness for taking Tennessee's Cortland Finnegan to the ground by the facemask after the play was over and Jones was fined $5,000 for entering the fight unnecessarily.

Tennessee's Jason Jones was fined $5,000 for his part in the fight earlier this week. He was ejected from the game after an official said he threw a punch in the altercation on Houston's sideline.

