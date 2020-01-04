 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Texans WR Will Fuller won't play in wild-card game

Published: Jan 04, 2020 at 12:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Andrea-Hagemann_1400x1000
Andie Hagemann

The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Will Fuller as they face the Buffalo Bills today at NRG Stadium.

Fuller is officially inactive and will not play in the wild-card game due to the lingering groin injury.

Fuller, who was listed as questionable on the injury report, was considered a game-time decision by the Texans. NFL Network's James Palmer noted earlier this week that Fuller was a long shot to play after he was limited in practice this week.

The fourth-year receiver suffered the injury 18 snaps into Week 16's win. Fuller, who also missed the regular-season finale, had a chance to return for Wild Card Weekend, per Rapoport.

When healthy, Fuller's presence boosts the Texans' offense, and is a downfield threat, but is oft injury prone.

In 11 games this season, Fuller tallied 670 yards on 49 receptions with three touchdowns.

In addition to Fuller, wide receiver Steven Mitchell, cornerbacks Johnathan Joseph and Cornell Armstrong, tackle Elijah Nkansah, tight end Jordan Akins and nose tackle Eddie Vanderdoes are inactive.

For the Bills, running back T.J. Yeldon, cornerback Levi Wallace, wide receiver Robert Foster, guard Ike Boettger, tackle Ryan Bates, tight end Tommy Sweeney and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor are inactive for Saturday's matchup.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers trade up to select South Carolina WR Xavier Legette with No. 32 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette with the No. 32 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with Buffalo Bills.
news

Chiefs trade up, select Texas WR Xavier Worthy with No. 28 pick of 2024 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthywith the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Buffalo Bills.
news

Lions trade up to select Alabama CB Terrion Arnold at No. 24 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions traded up to select Alabama cornerback Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Dallas Cowboys
news

Jaguars select LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with No. 23 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Florida State DE Jared Verse with No. 19 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Rams selected Florida State defensive end Jared Verse with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Colts draft UCLA edge Laiatu Latu at No. 15 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected UCLA edge Laiatu Latu with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Raiders select Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 13 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Georgia tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Broncos draft Oregon QB Bo Nix with No. 12 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos selected Oregon quarterback Bo Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Vikings trade up twice in Round 1 to select J.J. McCarthy, Dallas Turner

The Vikings traded up to select Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft after completing a deal with the New York Jets. Minnesota later traded up again to grab Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner at No. 17 overall.
news

Falcons select Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. with No. 8 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons selected Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.