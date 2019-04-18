Around the NFL

Texans WR Will Fuller (ACL) should be ready for Week 1

Published: Apr 18, 2019
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

When the Houston Texans visit the New Orleans Saints to open the 2019 campaign on "Monday Night Football," Will Fuller is expected to be in the lineup.

Fuller suffered a torn ACL in late October, but Texans general manager Brian Gaine said Thursday the speedy receiver is on pace to return by Week 1.

"Everything is going well with Will," Gaine said, via Deepi Sidhu of the team's official website. "I won't speak to specifics but I anticipate when we kick off versus New Orleans that he'll be ready to go and he'll be at full speed by then. I'm sure through the preseason we'll be smart and efficient as it relates to getting him right, but everything has gone well, no setbacks, been very positive."

Fuller proved to be a dynamic deep threat and after-the-catch playmaker before suffering the knee injury in Week 8, snatching 32 passes for 503 yards and four touchdowns. In just seven tilts, Fuller put up three games of more than 100 yards (including the one in which he got hurt) and caught four passes of 30-plus yards, including a 73-yard TD bomb from Deshaun Watson in Week 8.

The speedster is the perfect complement to DeAndre Hopkins. If defenses send a safety to double Nuk, Fuller can burn single coverage. A healthy trio of Hopkins, Fuller and Keke Coutee would provide the Texans one of the most explosive receiver groups in the NFL.

Staying healthy has been Fuller's issue through his first three seasons. The 25-year-old has missed 17 regular-season games in his young career.

"Everything is trending in the right direction," Gaine said. "He's been here the whole offseason. He's looking good: mind, spirit, body. Everything is going well for Will and we're excited to see him get back to the field."

