Texans WR Nico Collins clarifies why he was limited during offseason workouts

Collins has worked his way into a two-time Pro Bowler and generated 1,000-plus yards each of the past three seasons. However, injuries have reared their head in every single one of his campaigns. Last year, he exited Week 7 due to a concussion, missing the following tilt. Collins again suffered a head injury in the wild-card win over Pittsburgh and didn't play in the Divisional Round. In 2024, he missed five games with a hamstring issue.

The 27-year-old Michigan product is a vital cog in the offense, giving C.J. Stroud a big target who can win in tight spaces and create explosives. Last year, Collins put up 71 catches on 120 targets for 1,117 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. The Texans' next closest wide receiver was Jayden Higgins with 525 yards.