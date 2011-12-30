Texans WR Johnson will take field Sunday, but on a play count

HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans after missing the last three games because of a strained left hamstring.

Texans coach Gary Kubiak said Johnson will be on a play count but wasn't sure in how many plays he'd take part. Johnson has played in just six games this season after missing six in a row with a right hamstring injury that required surgery.

"It was all depending on how the week went, and everything went fine this past week, so I'll be able to go out and play a little bit on Sunday," Johnson said.

Kubiak said he wants Johnson ready to contribute for Houston next weekend in its first playoff game. Johnson also believes getting some work in this week is important.

"I just want to get back in the flow of playing a game," he said. "It's been a while since I've played. I just want to get back to the game feeling. I think it will show fans that I will be ready to play for the playoffs. So it will give them something to be excited about."

Johnson, a five-time Pro Bowl and two-time All-Pro pick, has finished with more than 1,200 receiving yards in each of the past three seasons, including a career-high 1,575 in 2008. He has 31 receptions for 471 yards and two touchdowns this season while missing the most games in his career.

