Texans WR Johnson 'tweaked' hamstring in win over Falcons

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 06:41 AM

HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson sustained a left hamstring injury in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Johnson has an MRI exam scheduled for Monday, but doesn't believe it's nearly as severe as the previous injury to his right hamstring that caused him to miss six games earlier this season. Johnson instead said he thinks he just "tweaked" it, but he isn't able to say he won't miss any games as a result.

"Right now, it's described to me as not being severe," said Texans coach Gary Kubiak. "But with hamstrings you never really know. Let's wait until tomorrow."

Johnson suffered the injury when he hit the ground during a route, untouched. He didn't return to the game and had four catches for 97 yards before leaving.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain.

Minnesota announced it has agreed to terms with Bashaud Breeland.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW