Texans WR Johnson 'tweaked' hamstring in win over Falcons

HOUSTON -- Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson sustained a left hamstring injury in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons.
Johnson has an MRI exam scheduled for Monday, but doesn't believe it's nearly as severe as the previous injury to his right hamstring that caused him to miss six games earlier this season. Johnson instead said he thinks he just "tweaked" it, but he isn't able to say he won't miss any games as a result.
"Right now, it's described to me as not being severe," said Texans coach Gary Kubiak. "But with hamstrings you never really know. Let's wait until tomorrow."
Johnson suffered the injury when he hit the ground during a route, untouched. He didn't return to the game and had four catches for 97 yards before leaving.