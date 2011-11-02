Texans WR Johnson to miss practice as recovery continues

Published: Nov 02, 2011 at 06:33 AM

Andre Johnson won't practice with the Houston Texans on Wednesday. Otherwise, his status to return from a hamstring injury in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns is the same as it was last week: He's day to day.

Still, Texans coach Gary Kubiak is holding out hope that Johnson has a shot at playing against the Browns, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram.

Really, it's no different than Monday, when Kubiak told the team's official website he was "encouraged" about the progress Johnson had made and left open the possibility of his return.

The Texans aren't forcing the issue with Johnson, who has missed the last four games since injuring his right hamstring against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 4. Johnson has said he doesn't want to return until he can play full speed, and the Texans are on the same page.

