Texans WR Johnson probable for showdown with Chargers

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson is listed as probable on the team's final injury report for Sunday's matchup with the San Diego Chargers.
Johnson has been nursing an ankle injury and was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.
A nagging hamstring injury kept Texans tight end Owen Daniels out of practice all week. He reaggravated the hamstring during the Texans' 30-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. He's listed as questionable.
As for the rest of the roster, LB Xavier Adibi (hamstring), LB Kevin Bentley (knee), G Mike Brisiel (knee), TE Garrett Graham (shoulder), LB Stanford Keglar (thigh), CB Karl Paymah (wrist), LB Darryl Sharpton (ankle), DE Mario Williams (hip) are all listed as probable.