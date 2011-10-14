Texans' Williams headed for surgery to repair pectoral

Published: Oct 14, 2011 at 12:58 AM

Houston Texans linebacker Mario Williams will have surgery Friday to repair his torn left pectoral, the team announced.

Williams already has been placed on season-ending injured reserve. He sustained the injury in the Texans' 25-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders.

Coach Gary Kubiak said the typical recovery time for the injury is three-and-a-half to four months.

"It's kind of sad," Kubiak told HoustonTexans.com. "Boy, he was playing so well. I've said this before, but I know it's killing him because he was just so excited about what he was doing and what we were doing as a defensive football team. But Mario's going to have a great career. He's going to be fine ... but it's been very difficult on him. Mario's always been a team guy, been a class act."

Williams, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, had five sacks in five games.

