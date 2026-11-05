Texans' Will Anderson: Justin Herbert 'playing out of his mind' for winless Chargers

We're learning a lesson about how tone can change depending on timing.

Take Texans edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. He is part of a Houston team that will face Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 9 and is giving standard respect to his upcoming opponent -- even if it's, well, a bit inaccurate.

"He's still a really great quarterback in this league," Anderson said of Herbert on Wednesday. "You talk about a big guy that has a big arm that can run around, that can throw the ball deep, makes a lot of plays with his legs. He's still a very respectable player in this league and we have a ton of respect for them."

Pretty standard fare so far. But Anderson didn't stop there, and that's when things exited reality and ventured elsewhere.

"We know what to expect a little bit, but Herbert, he's playing out of his mind," he continued. "They have a really great, solid offensive line as well and some really good running backs that can get downhill, that can hit the perimeter, it's going to be a good challenge for us."

Anderson could have stopped at "we have a ton of respect for them," but continued into a fictional realm as a means of avoiding providing bulletin board material. Those who have watched Herbert and the Chargers -- the NFL's only winless team -- know the quarterback hasn't played well, and neither have his teammates.