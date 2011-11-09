Texans' vaunted run game hits Tampa

Published: Nov 09, 2011 at 08:39 AM

Why to watch
No tandem in the league is running the ball harder than Arian Foster and Ben Tate right now. Houston has a chance to start pulling away in its division, and if Tampa Bay is going to try to progress from 2010, it has to start now.

Inside story
The Texans' defense has a new identity under new coordinator Wade Phillips, especially in the secondary. Only two teams have more interceptions than Houston, and opposing quarterbacks have a 66.9 passer rating (only the Jets have been better). Josh Freeman has been giving defenders ample opportunities to make plays on the ball.

More: Go inside each Week 10 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 15 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Dec. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles, REFORM Alliance provide incredible experience for kids impacted by criminal justice system

The Philadelphia Eagles partnered with REFORM Alliance to host 35 Philadelphia-area kids impacted by the criminal justice system for their "Eagle for a Day" event. Michael Baca spoke with REFORM co-chair Michael Rubin and Eagles' Jordan Mailata about the impactful experience.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Aspirational pro-player comps for top Senior Bowl prospects

Could the next Josh Allen be available in the upcoming NFL draft? Chad Reuter reveals his aspirational player comps for 20 of the top 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl prospects.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE