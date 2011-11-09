Texans' vaunted run game hits Tampa

Why to watch
No tandem in the league is running the ball harder than Arian Foster and Ben Tate right now. Houston has a chance to start pulling away in its division, and if Tampa Bay is going to try to progress from 2010, it has to start now.
Inside story
The Texans' defense has a new identity under new coordinator Wade Phillips, especially in the secondary. Only two teams have more interceptions than Houston, and opposing quarterbacks have a 66.9 passer rating (only the Jets have been better). Josh Freeman has been giving defenders ample opportunities to make plays on the ball.