Texans use military's 'tourniquet training' to hasten players' healing

Published: Feb 23, 2015 at 05:30 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • ESPN.com reported that the Houston Texans are the first team in the NFL to utilize "tourniquet training," a method created by military doctors to assist players in recovering quicker from injuries.
  • NFL.com looked at typical training day for a prospect at the combine.
  • At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Boston Globe talked to Oregon defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is competing for his older brother Armond, a former New England Patriot who had to retire in 2013 because of the effects from a heart attack he suffered at the University of Southern California that he blamed on the school medical staff giving him doses of the painkiller Toradol.
  • WTAE-TV reported how former NFL quarterback Marc Bulger is giving back to his Pittsburgh roots with a military foundation and a scholarship to West Virginia University.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Separation season: Who's moving up/down in playoff race? 

In a season rife with major quarterback injuries, the playoff battle has become a war of attrition, as well. NFL.com senior national columnist Judy Battista takes a look at who's separating themselves in the postseason race -- for better or worse. 
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh declines to name Week 12 starting QB after benching Zach Wilson in loss to Bills

Despite making a change at quarterback during Sunday afternoon's loss, head coach Robert Saleh said post-game that he has not decided which of his QBs will be the starter for next week's game, and will make the decision Monday.
news

Browns set to sign veteran QB Joe Flacco to practice squad

Former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Joe Flacco is set to sign with the Browns practice squad on Monday morning, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley defends defensive play-calling in wake of 23-20 loss to Packers: 'So you don't have to ask that again'

After yet another game in which his team lost by less than a score and gave up significant yardage on defense, head coach Brandon Staley was emphatic that he has no plans to make changes in his play-calling at this point.