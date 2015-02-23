Texans use military's 'tourniquet training' to hasten players' healing

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ESPN.com reported that the Houston Texans are the first team in the NFL to utilize "tourniquet training," a method created by military doctors to assist players in recovering quicker from injuries.
- The State in Columbia, South Carolina, looked at the NFL's worries about workout warriors -- players who overtrain in preparation for the NFL Scouting Combine.
- The Associated Press reported that the stakes are high as teams try to judge character and decide which players at the NFL Scouting Combine will follow the league's personal conduct policy.
- At the NFL Scouting Combine, the Boston Globe talked to Oregon defensive lineman Arik Armstead, who is competing for his older brother Armond, a former New England Patriot who had to retire in 2013 because of the effects from a heart attack he suffered at the University of Southern California that he blamed on the school medical staff giving him doses of the painkiller Toradol.
- WTAE-TV reported how former NFL quarterback Marc Bulger is giving back to his Pittsburgh roots with a military foundation and a scholarship to West Virginia University.
- The Asbury Park (New Jersey) Press featuredPhiladelphia Eagles long snapper John Dorenbos, who fulfilled the wish of a man dying from Huntington's disease.
- WOAI-AM in San Antonio looked at how the Big 12 Conference's new concussion protocol could make all levels of football safer.
- WLFI-TV in Lafayette, Indiana, reported on the state's bill for expanded concussion training for youth coaches. The Associated Press also reported on the bill.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor