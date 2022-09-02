Around the NFL

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Published: Sep 02, 2022 at 10:01 AM
Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

As part of their trip, the Texans announced they are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with new uniforms with help from Nike.

Among the traveling party were CEO Cal McNair, Houston Texans Foundation vice president Hannah McNair, head coach Lovie Smith, linebackers Kamu Grugier-Hill and Christian Kirksey and director of player care and sports medicine Roland Ramirez, a Uvalde native, according to the team.

"It was just special to see the smiles on their faces," Kirksey said Friday on Good Morning Football, "because we know that this city was impacted drastically. Being a leader and not just being a football player but being somebody that can be a extra shoulder to lean on definitely warmed something in my heart. We're just excited to be here and honored to be here and be here with the city and let them know that we support them in every way."

On May 24, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. The tragedy was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Following the tragedy, the Texans donated $400,000 to the Robb School Memorial Fund, with Houston players contributing $200,000 and the organization matching the gift.

The Texans will continue to support the Uvalde community by donning an "Uvalde Strong" sticker on their helmets during their Sept. 11 season opener at home.

