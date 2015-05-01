Texans trade with Jets to snag Jaelen Strong

Texans wide receiver DeVier Posey is on the move as part of a trade that landed the Houston Texans Jaelen Strong with the 70th pick Friday night. Strong, the star wide receiver from Arizona State, was thought by many to be long off the board by now.
HOU receives:
70 overall pick (3rd round)
NYJ receives:
82 overall pick (3rd round)
152 overall pick (5th round)
229 overall pick (7th round)
This is a nice move for both sides. Houston takes a chance on a wide receiver with Day 1 star potential, and the Jets get some additional picks later in the draft to bolster their depth.
This is the sixth time the Texans have taken a wideout in the first three rounds, and the first since 2013 when the team nabbed former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins in the first.
According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, part of the reason for Strong's tumble was his decision to blow off combine medical re-checks on an injured wrist. The Texans originally had a second-round grade on him, but are happy he fell.
Over his past two seasons, Strong had 157 catches for 2,287 yards and 17 touchdowns, an insanely productive stretch over that time. The Texans are hoping the wrist ends up being a non-factor and that the production continues.
