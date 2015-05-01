Around the NFL

Texans trade with Jets to snag Jaelen Strong

Published: May 01, 2015 at 03:20 PM

Texans wide receiver DeVier Posey is on the move as part of a trade that landed the Houston Texans Jaelen Strong with the 70th pick Friday night. Strong, the star wide receiver from Arizona State, was thought by many to be long off the board by now.

Before we get into the Texans' pick, here are the details of the trade:

HOU receives:

70 overall pick (3rd round)

NYJ receives:

82 overall pick (3rd round)

152 overall pick (5th round)

229 overall pick (7th round)

WR DeVier Posey

This is a nice move for both sides. Houston takes a chance on a wide receiver with Day 1 star potential, and the Jets get some additional picks later in the draft to bolster their depth.

This is the sixth time the Texans have taken a wideout in the first three rounds, and the first since 2013 when the team nabbed former Clemson star DeAndre Hopkins in the first.

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, part of the reason for Strong's tumble was his decision to blow off combine medical re-checks on an injured wrist. The Texans originally had a second-round grade on him, but are happy he fell.

Over his past two seasons, Strong had 157 catches for 2,287 yards and 17 touchdowns, an insanely productive stretch over that time. The Texans are hoping the wrist ends up being a non-factor and that the production continues.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jim Irsay: Moving Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to tackle still a possibility

Anthony Castonzo﻿'s retirement left a hole at left tackle for the Colts, one that could be addressed in the 2021 NFL Draft. Recently, owner Jim Irsay spoke on another possible solution to Indy's LT problem.
news

NFL owners pass rule expanding eligible jersey numbers for certain positions

NFL owners have approved several new rule changes, including the expansion of eligible jersey numbers, the expansion of booth-to-official communication and the elimination of overtime in the preseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Antonio Brown settles sexual assault lawsuit with former trainer

﻿Antonio Brown﻿ has resolved a civil dispute with his former trainer Britney Taylor, who had accused Brown in a lawsuit filed in September 2019 of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. 
news

2021 NFL regular-season schedule to be released May 12 on NFL Network, NFL.com

The complete schedule for the 2021 NFL regular season will be released on May 12 during a Schedule Release '21 special on NFL Network at 8 p.m. ET.
news

Roundup: Seahawks agree to terms with veteran CB Pierre Desir

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to terms with free-agent cornerback Pierre Desire, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports. 
news

Grier: Dolphins confident in Tua Tagovailoa, ready to build around 'winner'

The Miami Dolphins have made several interesting moves this offseason headed into the 2021 NFL Draft, but GM Chris Grier reassured Wednesday that QB Tua Tagovailoa is a key figure in the team's process going forward. 
news

Eagles won't name Jalen Hurts starting QB, HC Nick Sirianni cites 'competition' at every position

First-time head coach Nick Sirianni cited the early offseason process and desire for competition at every position as the reason he wouldn't declare Hurts the starter just over a week before the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

Former Broncos, Browns DB T.J. Ward announces retirement

T.J. Ward made his retirement official after eight seasons in the NFL. The eight-year veteran safety spent time with the Browns, Broncos and Buccaneers and helped Denver win Super Bowl 50.
news

Joe Burrow trusts Bengals to 'make the best pick' in first round of 2021 NFL Draft

Options are aplenty as the Cincinnati Bengals sit at No. 5 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, and QB Joe Burrow believes the organization is in a good position to make the right pick.
news

Gregory Rousseau's agent: Multiple teams would pick Miami pass rusher in first round

Gregory Rousseau is one of the most compelling draft cases ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. His opt-out last season leaves scouts projecting his trajectory, and thus far, those forecasts have been all over the map.
news

GM Brandon Beane: Bills running backs aren't 'home run hitters'; Buffalo could draft explosive RB early

Despite the desire to improve the Bills' rushing attack, GM Brandon Beane said he likes his current group of backs and isn't going to press to snag a running back early in the draft, unless he is an explosive player.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow 'ahead of schedule,' plans to 'be there on the first snap of 2021'

Joe Burrow believes he's ahead of schedule in his return from a season-ending knee injury and intends on returning for Cincinnati's 2021 season opener. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW