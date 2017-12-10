Around the NFL

Texans' Tom Savage in concussion protocol after loss

Published: Dec 10, 2017 at 01:29 PM

Houston Texans quarterback Tom Savage suffered a scary apparent injury during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers after he remained on the ground as his hands seemed to twitch.

Savage re-entered the game after a brief exit only to be ruled out for the rest of the contest during the following series due to a concussion.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday night that the league initiated a review of all aspects of the concussion protocol as it relates to Savage.

When discussing the Savage situation after the 26-16 loss to the Niners, Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters that his starting quarterback was checked following the hit and was cleared by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant.

"[They] made the determination that he was OK," O'Brien said. "Not me, obviously the evaluators made the determination to put him back in the game. He went back in the game and came out and they evaluated him a little bit more just because of what they saw."

"Whatever [the evaluators] see and the testing that they do they try to make the best decision with the player and they weren't satisfied with the results of the second test so they decided to pull him, and that's when he went into the locker room."

Yates replaced Savage for the remainder of the game and went 14 of 26 for 175 yards with two touchdowns.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on drafting CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17: I'm 'glad' he was available

The Patriots might have gotten one of the steals of the 2023 NFL Draft when they picked Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall. Head coach Bill Belichick recently shared his thoughts on selection.

news

Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett aims to be 'best version' of himself in reunion with Aaron Rodgers

Expectations are understandably high for Nathaniel Hackett and the Jets. For the new OC, after a season spent as head coach of a Broncos team that fell short of its goals, he's just glad to be in a place of comfort with Aaron Rodgers.

news

Jets safety Chuck Clark out for season after suffering torn ACL during OTAs

An MRI confirmed Chuck Clark has suffered a torn ACL, and the veteran safety will miss the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

Tremaine Edmunds excited to lead turnaround in Chicago: 'I like when the odds are against us'

Tremaine Edmunds has a new team, and a new reason to be excited. On NFL Total Access, the Bears LB explained why joining Chicago's rebuild this offseason was the right move for him.

news

Free-agent RB Kareem Hunt not frustrated by lack of market: 'I'm just being patient'

Kareem Hunt is maintaining patience as he remains unsigned one month ahead of training camp, but the veteran RB is keeping himself ready for when the inevitable call rings.

news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill remains under investigation for alleged assault and battery

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to be investigated for an allegation of assault and battery, the Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Demarcus Lawrence on gap between Cowboys, Eagles: 'I don't feel like it's a huge gap at all'

Cowboys three-time Pro Bowler Demarcus Lawrence doesn't believe there are any foregone conclusions in the NFC East despite the Eagles reaching the Super Bowl last season.

news

Bills pass rusher Greg Rousseau aiming for 'next level': I want 'double-digit sacks'

Having doubled his sack output from his rookie season despite playing in four fewer games, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau is setting his sights on another big jump in 2023.

news

Dak Prescott optimistic Cowboys have built on success in back-to-back 12-win seasons: 'We can build again'

Though pressure abounds after consecutive playoff failings, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott believes the past two seasons have been building blocks for Dallas success.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, June 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills QB Josh Allen: Facing Aaron Rodgers twice in 2023 'going to be a battle'

Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers appear to be tight off the field, but the Bills star QB recently acknowledged that facing the four-time MVP twice a season will be "a battle."

news

Lions unveil new alternate helmet for 2023 season

The Detroit Lions revealed their new alternate helmet on Wednesday, a blue-shelled piece of protective equipment featuring the club's classic logo used during the 1960s.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More