Roundup: Texans to sign former Raiders DT P.J. Hall 

After a whirlwind week, P.J. Hall finally landed in a new home.
The Houston Texans are signing Hall, the defensive tackle's agency, Enter Sports Management, announced Thursday morning.
Hall started 12 games for the Las Vegas Raiders last season before the team planned to cut him a week ago. The Minnesota Vikings then stepped in and sent a conditional pick to the Raiders for Hall's rights. A failed physical, however, scuttled the deal, shipping him back to Vegas, where he was ultimately released.
A week later, Hall has landed in Houston.
The 2018 second-round pick out of Sam Houston St. joined the Raiders after excellent college production and had superior athletic testing.
The pro production, however, didn't always match the potential. Last year, he compiled 1.5 sacks and 26 tackles with three QB hits in 16 games.
With the Texans, Hall could battle to help replace D.J. Reader along the defensive line after the veteran left via free agency. Second-round pick Ross Blacklock is penciled in as a starter, but Hall could give Houston some cover if the rookie isn't ready from the get-go.
Here are the other moves we're following around the NFL on Thursday:
- The Philadelphia Eagles activated tackle Jordan Mailata from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mailata spent most of last season on injured reserve.